LPL Financial and Gladstone Financial Resources Group Welcome Advisor Rajat Rajan

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisor Rajat Rajan CFP®, AIF of the newly-minted Tranquil Advisors has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platform, leveraging LPL as a custodian. He is aligned with Gladstone Financial Resources Group, a large enterprise on LPL’s corporate RIA platform. Rajan reported having served approximately $125 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. He joins from Wells Fargo Advisors.



With 32 years of experience in the industry, Rajan said he is excited to launch a new independent practice in the greater Washington, D.C. area, where he can provide personalized retirement planning, asset management and extensive financial planning to small- to mid-sized companies. He said the move to LPL and Gladstone is the first time in his career that he has changed affiliations by choice. He started evaluating options about two years ago after recognizing a need to take more control of his business.

“Every decision throughout each step of this new partnership was guided by a single question: ‘How do my clients benefit?’” Rajan said. “With LPL and Gladstone, I’m able to leverage a vast amount of resources and capabilities where I don’t feel boxed in. I have the freedom and flexibility to operate my business as I see fit with my clients’ best interests in mind. Also, because of the open architecture and the fact that LPL does not offer proprietary products, I can customize options and build a completely tailored portfolio model for my clients.”

Rajan said the move to LPL and Gladstone also opens up new opportunities to grow his business by working with the investment programs at local banks and institutions.

Richard Frick, managing partner and CEO at Gladstone Wealth Partners, said, “Gladstone is excited to support Raj in his transition to independence. The combination of our team’s dedicated support with access to LPL’s integrated technology and product offering creates a strong foundation for our advisors to launch and grow successful practices. This will be our first push into the D.C. metro market and in partnership with LPL, we continue our rapid growth in 2020.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Raj to the LPL family and are proud to support his new independent practice. We believe advisors should have a choice in how they build a practice that best serves the unique needs of their clients. At LPL, we are committed to supporting this independence by providing our advisors with access to innovative resources, sophisticated digital capabilities and differentiated experiences designed to help their business’ thrive. We look forward to being Raj’s partner for years to come as he continues to grow his practice and reach new markets, and we congratulate Gladstone on expanding its network of quality advisors.”



About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Tranquil Advisors, Gladstone Financial Resources Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

