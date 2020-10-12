Jasco Announces New Enbrighten Wi-Fi Smart Home Product Line Designed to Simplify Life and Connect the Home

Enbrighten brand expands into smart home category with launch of diverse Wi-Fi product line

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasco , an industry leader in home electronics and lighting products, today announces the all new Enbrighten Wi-Fi smart home product line designed to simplify life and connect the home from the inside out. The entire product line, to be sold through Lowe's stores and other popular retailers nationwide and online, offers simple setup without the need for a smart hub. Direct compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices allows for voice control making home automation accessible to beginners and experts alike.



Many consumers are overwhelmed by the smart home experience and often don’t know where to start. Choosing the right smart hub and scouring the internet for products can be daunting, but Jasco eliminated the guesswork with the new Enbrighten line. The products are compatible with dual- and tri-band routers to connect to any Wi-Fi network for immediate use out of the box.

The launch of the Enbrighten Wi-Fi smart home product line includes three indoor smart plug-in options featuring single and dual outlets, a two-outlet outdoor smart plug, and an outdoor smart yard stake with 6 grounded outlets. A smart surge protector offers seven grounded outlets, three of which are Wi-Fi enabled. The BrightLink Wi-Fi module also converts Enbrighten BrightLink LEDs to smart lights with easy plug-in setup.

Designed to make life simpler, key features include:

Hassle-free Set up : The simple setup modes are easy for anyone. Download the Enbrighten app, create an account and power the device. The app automatically discovers the device to easily connect to any Wi-Fi network.

The simple setup modes are easy for anyone. Download the Enbrighten app, create an account and power the device. The app automatically discovers the device to easily connect to any Wi-Fi network. Automated Scheduling: Consumers can schedule connected devices to turn on or off at any time. For example, a user may set the fan to automatically turn off at 9 a.m. and on at 5 p.m. each day.

Consumers can schedule connected devices to turn on or off at any time. For example, a user may set the fan to automatically turn off at 9 a.m. and on at 5 p.m. each day. Voice Control Technology: With voice control through smart speakers, the user can verbally command actions for connected devices. Instead of manually turning off a light in another room or even the outdoor string lights on the patio, simply state “turn off patio lights.”

With voice control through smart speakers, the user can verbally command actions for connected devices. Instead of manually turning off a light in another room or even the outdoor string lights on the patio, simply state “turn off patio lights.” Connected App: The new Enbrighten app allows users to activate an extensive range of commands. Easily control and monitor all connected devices from anywhere, which eliminates accidentally leaving lights and other devices on throughout the day. Set automations based on sunrise, sunset, weather, your location, other Enbrighten Wi-Fi devices, and more to accommodate the needs of every lifestyle. Groups and multiple-home options make it easy to manage and control multiple devices together with a single tap or customized schedule.

The Enbrighten indoor plugs can be used for items such as lamps, fans, coffee makers, fragrance diffusers and other small appliances. With seven grounded outlets, the surge protector offers three simultaneously controlled Wi-Fi outlets and four always-on outlets to defend valuable electronics from harmful voltage spikes. The outdoor plug and yard stake can be used to automate string lights, landscape lights and seasonal décor. The outdoor plugs are especially useful to illuminate dark yards before even arriving home as the end of daylight-saving time approaches. Users can also reduce electricity costs associated with leaving on holiday lighting overnight by creating a personalized off time. Any Enbrighten LED light fixture featuring the BrightLink logo can also be instantly converted to a smart light with the plug-in Wi-Fi module.

“Enbrighten has become a high growth brand known for innovation in LED lighting and lighting control, combining great performance with great design,” said Cameron Trice, CEO of Jasco. “The new Enbrighten Wi-Fi app makes setup incredibly simple and provides intuitive automation for easy scheduling and voice control of indoor and outdoor smart plugs and power strips to Wi-Fi light fixtures.”

When making an Enbrighten purchase through Jasco, 50% of net proceeds are donated to charities that help humanitarian causes that change and save lives around the world.

To learn more about the Enbrighten Wi-Fi product line, please visit Jasco’s Enbrighten website www.enbrightenwifi.com or Lowe’s stores.

About Jasco

Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco leads the market in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco markets its products under some of the world’s most recognizable brand names and distributes them through virtually every major retailer. To learn more, visit www.byjasco.com and follow Jasco on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the blog for more information.

