XCPCNL Business Services, Corp. (XCPL) and its Subsidiary, Villa Riviera, Inc, Announces the Appointment of Troy Fulkerson to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services, Inc. (OTCPK: XCPL), a Business Out-Sourcing Company and its subsidiary, “Villa Riviera, Inc” (VRI), announced today the appointment of Troy Fulkerson to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Fulkerson has been associated with CEO Irving Boyes and Gen Counsel Marshal Dooley for eight years. He serves as Vice President and Operations Director for the Business Outsourcing Division and also for the Affordable Housing Division.

Mr. Fulkerson has over twenty-five years of sales and operations experience in the outsourcing/staffing industry. He founded his own firm, supervising a staff of thirty, and increased sales to $50 million in five years before selling his company. He has been recognized as Man of the Year by American Business Clubs, 2004 Who’s Who in Staffing, and as one of the Dallas Business Journal Top 20 Staffing Companies and is a past president of American Business Clubs. He attended West Texas State University.

About X CPCNL Business Services Corp. , Inc. & Villa Riv i era , Inc.

XCPCNL’s strategy is to complete select acquisitions of traditional staffing, information technology, land and affordable home development and consulting firms that meet XCPCNL’s valuation, expertise, geographic, and operational criteria. XCPCNL proposes to create value by providing diversified vertical and cross-selling opportunities to target firms, realizing savings from consolidating operations and leveraging a centralized back-office.

