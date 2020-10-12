MilkStrip Launches First In-Home Breast Milk Diagnostic Kits Delivering Real-Time Results About Vitamin Content and Nutritional Profile

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MilkStrip, the first biotech and wellness company to provide real-time breast milk decision support, today announced the launch of two at-home diagnostic kits for breast milk: the Vitamin C Breastmilk Rapid Test and the Expiration Breastmilk Rapid Test . The patented diagnostic kits and corresponding app evaluate the nutritional profile and degree of breast milk freshness in just three minutes.



The Vitamin C Breastmilk Rapid Test detects nutritional deficiencies in breast milk related to vitamin C levels and the Expiration Breastmilk Rapid Test confirms whether or not stored milk is expired. MilkStrip is the only diagnostic kit on the market that delivers real-time results, that are more than 95% accurate to enable real-time decision making. Advanced biology sensors detect the nutritional composition and freshness of breast milk in 120 seconds and results are revealed on the MilkStrip app.

“Parents want to be empowered to know more about the nutrients in the breast milk they feed their babies,” said Avital Beck, CEO and co-founder of MilkStrip and mother of six. “While the overall benefit of feeding babies breast milk has been well established for years and will always be the optimal choice compared with any formulas on the market, MilkStrip is the first innovator in the baby-tech industry to deliver breast milk test results in real-time and at-home exactly when parents need answers.”

“As both Avital and I are working moms and biotech scientists, we saw the need for immediate breast milk results at home and among our friends,” added Hadas-Shatz-Azouly, COO, VP R&D and co-founder of MilkStrip and mother of five. “Modern mothers are empowered with lots of general knowledge at their fingertips, but when it comes to science and baby health there are still many unanswered questions. The aim of our diagnostic kits is to bring decision support to mothers in a time of great uncertainty. We help them ensure their children are getting optimal sustenance and nutrition even during a pandemic.”

Modern mothers want to know exactly what they are feeding their babies. More than 60% of women throw out stored breast milk, which is usually still fresh for consumption, because they are unsure of its quality profile and do not want to risk feeding their infants sour milk. In addition, mothers are often unaware of their milk’s nutritional content and whether it is optimal for their growing babies.

Additionally, more than 58% of women consider it critical to know their breast milk contains all of the nutrients it should - and yet - 63% of American mothers are not meeting their nursing goals. They want to analyze breast milk at home in real-time for qualities such as fat, iron and acidity components, with actionable insights to ensure infants are receiving the proper nutrients. MilkStrip’s pair of diagnostic kits address both issues with the most efficient and effective at-home testing, giving mothers the certainty and validation to care for their babies.

MilkStrip owns and operates 100% of the technology involved in producing the results, from the patented test strips to the app. The company plans to roll out additional diagnostic kits in 2021. For more information, visit milkstrip.com .

About MilkStrip