Qgiv Named Fundraising Technology Leader with the Best Results for the Second Consecutive Year by G2 Fall Report

Qgiv is ranked as fundraising software with the best overall results among G2’s Fall 2020 fundraising technology leaders.

/EIN News/ -- Lakeland, FLA., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, has again received multiple awards in G2’s fundraising software category, including the Best Results overall award for the second consecutive year, Best Results Small Business, Small Business Leader, Momentum Leader, High Performer Mid-Market, and the Users Love Us award. G2, a top peer-to-peer business review site, ranks Qgiv in each of these areas quarterly based on reviews from verified Qgiv users.

“We continuously strive to deliver high-quality software that empowers our nonprofit clients and helps them raise more online,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “We're incredibly honored by this distinction and appreciate our clients for once again recognizing Qgiv as a fundraising leader within the nonprofit technology sector.”

G2 has created a variety of software product rankings based on data from over 1 million reviews from verified users. The Best Results Index is calculated based on return on investment and how likely a nonprofit is to recommend Qgiv to a friend; the Momentum award is based on a company’s year-over-year growth in number of employees, web and social growth, and G2 reviews; and the High Performer index is calculated based on the number of high customer satisfaction scores a company receives in relation to their market presence scores.

Qgiv customers have said the following about Qgiv on G2:

“Qgiv is an invaluable solution for nonprofits, especially those on a tight budget. No upfront cost allows so many worthy small organizations the chance to fundraise online and do so in different venues like auctions and peer-to-peer!”

“The extremely quick response to my dozens of questions as a new Qgiv user made it possible for our organization to shift gears from our canceled March 14 gala to staging a very successful online auction. Great platform with even greater service.”

“Qgiv is the best nonprofit donation platform out there! The customer service and care have been absolutely outstanding, even before we became clients. Their account reps, onboarding specialists, and technical assistance personnel are phenomenal and go above and beyond to ensure all runs smoothly.”

To read all of Qgiv’s G2 reviews, visit Qgiv’s G2 profile here. To learn more about Qgiv’s fundraising tools and how they can benefit your nonprofit, visit www.qgiv.com and request a demo.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. Their no long-term contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform, visit www.qgiv.com.

###

Attachment

Melaina Chromy Qgiv melaina.chromy@qgiv.com