Estess CPAs Expands Services to Small Business Owners and Offers Free Tax Pick Up Service for Older Clients
Estess CPAs are ready to serve you at two locations - Belle Chasse and Luling, LA
Offering bookkeeping and accounting services, business advice, and tax preparation, Estess CPAs provides everything small businesses need in order to succeed.
We understand the challenges of managing small, family-run businesses because we’re one too! We’re happy to lend our expertise and knowledge to help make your life manageable.”NEW ORLEANS , LA, USA , February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relishing its role as an advocate, advisor, and partner to small business owners, Estess Cpas offers bookkeeping and payroll services, accounting services, tax preparation services, business advice, QuickBooks training, and IRS representation. Through proper planning and a shared knowledge gathered from working one-on-one with hundreds of Small Business clients, the firm continues to expand its services, adding a second location in Luling, Louisiana.
In addition to helping small businesses run efficiently and save on tax liabilities, the accounting firm offers a wide range of services, including accounting, bookkeeping, payroll services, and tax services. From split shift scheduling to social distancing within the office, Estess CPAs has continued to put safety and health as the topmost priorities for its clients, team members, and their families. As they continue to fully adhere to social distancing guidelines and keep their offices cleaned and sanitized following advice from the CDC, they also offer a free tax document pick-up service for clients aged over 65 who live within a 10-mile radius of either location. “From the beginning of this pandemic, we had a detailed plan to ensure that we could continue providing critical services,” said, John Estess, co-owner and CPA. “Both offices (7822 Highway 23, in Belle Chasse, LA and 128 Lakewood Drive, Luling, LA) have remained open”.
Relishing his role as an advocate, advisor, and partner to small business owners, Estess was among the first to inform small business owners of the different financial assistance options available to keep their businesses viable. “Many small businesses have suffered during this season of COVID-19. Although legislation at both the national and state levels has attempted to assist small businesses, many found the paperwork confusing. By closely monitoring the daily developments, we are able to provide timely information to clients and more specifically, to small business owners. It is and has always been our goal to be here to help small business owners navigate these uncertain times whether they are affected by the virus directly or through the volatility of the financial market,” he said.
Remaining at-the-ready to help review and discuss types of assistance and loans available and guide small business owners through the application process, the team at Estess CPAs has remained committed throughout these turbulent times. John’s wife and co-owner, Lori Estess, emphasized their firm’s commitment to clients, adding, “We understand the challenges of managing small, family-run businesses because we’re one too! We’re happy to lend our expertise and knowledge to help make your life manageable.”
While answering many business owners' questions, many have praised the patience, compassion, and willingness of the Estess team to help. “Estess CPAs continues to provide timely advice, and information to small business owners who needed, and still need, help navigating the information related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other assistance programs,” said Becky Rolland, owner of Corbec Media. Through his email newsletters, monthly blogs, and social media campaigns, John Estess has helped small business owners make informed decisions on what assistance package would best fit their company's needs. He also helped them understand how each option would affect their bottom line, including tax liability ramifications."
Estess CPAs provides free consultations by phone, video conference, or in person. To find additional information about Estess CPAs’ services and locations, call (504) 433-5122 (Belle Chasse office), (985) 785-1470 (Luling office), or visit estesscpa.com.
ABOUT John and Lori Estess
Over the last 20 years, Estess CPAs has grown to an industry-leading tax preparation and tax advisory firm, offering accounting as well as bookkeeping services. John Estess started Estess CPAs in 2001 as a full-service accounting firm after initially working in Banking and Governmental Accounting. He has served as Financial Secretary / Treasurer for numerous charitable committees and was nominated as a board member for his local area school. A member of the Rotary Club, a member of Plaquemines Parish Association of Business and Industry, John is also a member and officer of a local BNI Group, Crescent City Business Partners. Most notably, he recently held the position of President for PASBA, a national group of Small Business Accountants for over 200 firms nation-wide.
With her background as an Administrative Services Manager in charge of all Payroll, Human Resources & Accounting, Lori Estess joined her husband, John, at Estess CPAs in 2007. She handles both accounting and administrative duties for both the Belle Chasse and Luling locations. Lori and John have been married for 30 years and have two children.
