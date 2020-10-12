Data Center Switch Market Size to Generate $28.70 Billion, Globally, by 2026, at 10.1% CAGR
Growth in cloud computing & edge computing boosting the global data center switch market.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Significant growth in cloud computing & edge computing and several government regulations regarding localization of data centers fuel the growth of the global data center switch market. On the other hand, high data center operational cost restrains the growth to some extent. However, increase in smart computing devices is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.
According to the report, the global data center switch market was estimated at $12.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $28.70 billion by 2026, registering at CAGR of 10.1% during 2019–2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, competitive market scenario, and market size & estimates.
The ethernet segment to maintain its dominance through 2019–2026-
Based on technology, the ethernet segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to lead the trail till 2026. High usage of Ethernet switch L2 and L3 has worked as the major growth factor for ethernet data center switch market. On the other hand, offering high performance specification for data transmission between high speed, low latency, and highly scalable CPUs, the infiniband segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during the study period.
The 10G and below segment to retain its top status till 2026-
Based on port speed, the 10G and below segment generated the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total market. This is attributed to easy installation and plug & play features of these ports which make them suitable for small as well as medium networks. The above 40G up to 100G segment, on the other hand, is predicted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period.
North America garnered the major share in 2018-
Based on geography, North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue and is anticipated to rule the roost throughout the estimated period. Wide presence of key hyperscale cloud providers in the region, followed by rapid advancements and innovations in data center has driven the growth.
Frontrunners in the industry-
The key market players analyzed in the report include Jupiter Networks, Huawei, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ericsson, Arista Networks, Mellanox, Cisco, Dell EMC, ZTE, and Extreme Networks. Adhering to a number of high-end strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others, these market players have become able to heighten their stand in the industry.
