BoxVn Shares Commence Trading on the U.S. Stock Market

/EIN News/ -- -Business name change registration on OTC Market to take effect shortly

-BoxVn is the only provider dedicated to providing complete supply chain products and services

-Company enjoying huge growth by transforming logistics, leveraging e-commerce utilization

-BoxVn Engages Highly Regarded Launchpad IR to Manage Investor Relations

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoxVn Limited (OTCPINK:VCEX), an emerging leader in the fast-growing Driver and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) supply segment of the logistics industry, is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares now trade on the Over-The-Counter market. In addition, the Company has engaged New York-based Launchpad IR (www.launchpadir.net) as its agency of record for Investor Relations. Launchpad IR is a well-known leader in emerging growth company corporate communications and investor relations focused on creating market awareness for emerging growth companies.

BoxVn Background

Since its inception in 2018, BoxVn has achieved strong growth rates led by its targeted business model, which seeks to provide high-level service at affordable price points covering the last mile of delivery. BoxVn separates itself from the competition by providing both the driver recruitment and vehicle, along with insurance for the driver and goods in transit. BoxVn is a market-leading service so unique that it has revolutionized driver life cycle, driver assistance and driver resources providing a dependent and integral service to one of the biggest and fastest growing sectors in the world. Management’s deep understanding of the courier and online shopping markets ensure we are able to consistently deliver for our partners at every level.

Post COVID-19, the global logistics market size is projected to grow from USD $2.7 billion in 2020 to USD $3.2 billion by 2021, a YoY increase of 17.6%. Major drivers include a rise in the supply of essential commodities and substantial increases in e-commerce. This market evolution has fostered BoxVn’s growth and led to a key partnership with Zego, an innovative vehicle and fleet insurance provider. Zego presents BoxVn with a strong advantage over market competitors, as the only comprehensive commercial vehicle supplier offering vehicle hire, driver recruitment and custom insurance policies packaged into one.

Going Public

James Gilzean, Managing Director of BoxVn commented on the landmark event, “We are excited to commence trading in the U.S. and look forward to the Company, our employees, shareholders, and customers to benefit from being a publicly trading Company. We are also very excited that we have attracted the interest of Launchpad IR to represent the Company, tell our story to their large audience and take the journey down the public path with BoxVn. Our objective is to drive growth and innovation in this segment. Based on our strong 2Q20 revenue growth, we are already positioned for a multi-million-dollar annual revenue run-rate this year.”

Boasting decades of hands-on corporate development experience and broad personal relationships in the private and public investment communities, Launchpad’s team is highly regarded among the industry’s decision-makers. Launchpad’s Stan Wunderlich noted, “Armed with strong growth, BoxVn is about to take Wall Street by storm. Strong leadership has taken this start-up from low revenue to one set to become a multi-million-dollar service provider overnight.”

About BoxVn Limited

BoxVn Limited started as a small recruitment business and quickly evolved into a driver and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) supply business offering services so unique that it has revolutionized flexible vehicle supply, unemployment and the driver recruitment life cycle to provide a dependable and integral service to one of the biggest and fastest growing sectors in the world. Our core business is the supply of Light Commercial Vehicles to logistics businesses on a flexible and medium-term basis, and is designed to serve logistics businesses and drivers first with a non-traditional approach offering a high-level of service at an affordable price point. For more information, please visit www.boxvn.co.uk.

About Launchpad IR

Launchpad IR specializes in designing investor relations programs to effectively position companies within the capital markets worldwide. We advise primarily micro- and small-cap clients across all industries. Every program delivers value-added strategic counsel and recommendations, as well as the ability to implement and execute quickly and effectively in any market environment. We offer our clients a unique combination of strategic counsel, capital introductions and secondary market support services. Launchpad’s team is comprised of professionals with decades of Wall Street, investor relations and media experience. Coupled with a proactive partnering approach that aligns our interests with our clients’, Launchpad IR is the perfect starting point for early-stage companies seeking to build shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.launchpadir.net.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, filing patent applications, product development, and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in BoxVn periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.