Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 prior to NYSE market open via newswire distribution and a posting on the company website at www.harsco.com. The Company will also host a quarterly conference call and webcast that morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details for Investors and Financial Analysts

What: Harsco Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in (US): (844) 467-8153

Dial-in (International): (270) 855-8732

Conference ID: 7674605

Listen-Only Mode and Archived Webcast: www.harsco.com

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Investor Contact 
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com
 Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
jcooney@harsco.com

