TUBBR, Social Networking App from Austin, TX raises Fresh Capital
EINPresswire.com/ -- TUBBR is excited to announce that we have successfully raised an undisclosed amount from Global Ascent Partners, International Growth Consulting & VC fund. The funds will be used to support the mega launch of TUBBR Beta in January 2021.
TUBBR is an Invite-Only Personal Social Network to connect, share, chat & collaborate with people of your choice through public/private spaces we call TUBBR WALLs with over 200K users, Million plus stories created in the last 5 months, & Beta Launch coming in 3 months.
The app is available on both Android & IOS app stores.
As we grow, TUBBR will Let people earn money & have substantial income through TUBBR Premium Walls & Paid Live-Streaming Sessions. It is a way for creators, digital nomads, celebs, insiders, domain experts, coaches, and millions of people who are looking to have substantial & reliable online income. (will be launched in 3 months with TUBBR Beta).
"Our motive is to connect the next billion people better and empower them to create sustainable passive income. Building an ultimate social communication & discovery platform." - Saurabh, Co-Founder of TUBBR
About TUBBR & Co-Founders:
TUBBR Inc, headquartered in Austin, Tx is Co-founded by Saurabh Uttam & Ravi Singhal. Saurabh looks after the over-all product development & marketing with 13 years of experience in designing and launching products. Ravi takes care of Technology & Operations and has 20 years of technology expertise which includes consulting Federal, US on IT security. Together they have built a 12 member team with a perfect mix of both marketing and technological expertise.
About Mr. Sandeep Kumar, MD at Global Ascent Partners
Mr. Sandeep Kumar, Managing Director at Global Ascent Partner (GAP) also joins the TUBBR Advisory Board. Mr. Kumar Advises startups, SME’s and corporates in Education, Semiconductors/MEM’s, Robotics, and Content. Has founded many startups; been a VC (JVP, Crimson); and was GM at Texas Instruments.
Sneha Sharma
TUBBR is an Invite-Only Personal Social Network to connect, share, chat & collaborate with people of your choice through public/private spaces we call TUBBR WALLs with over 200K users, Million plus stories created in the last 5 months, & Beta Launch coming in 3 months.
The app is available on both Android & IOS app stores.
As we grow, TUBBR will Let people earn money & have substantial income through TUBBR Premium Walls & Paid Live-Streaming Sessions. It is a way for creators, digital nomads, celebs, insiders, domain experts, coaches, and millions of people who are looking to have substantial & reliable online income. (will be launched in 3 months with TUBBR Beta).
"Our motive is to connect the next billion people better and empower them to create sustainable passive income. Building an ultimate social communication & discovery platform." - Saurabh, Co-Founder of TUBBR
About TUBBR & Co-Founders:
TUBBR Inc, headquartered in Austin, Tx is Co-founded by Saurabh Uttam & Ravi Singhal. Saurabh looks after the over-all product development & marketing with 13 years of experience in designing and launching products. Ravi takes care of Technology & Operations and has 20 years of technology expertise which includes consulting Federal, US on IT security. Together they have built a 12 member team with a perfect mix of both marketing and technological expertise.
About Mr. Sandeep Kumar, MD at Global Ascent Partners
Mr. Sandeep Kumar, Managing Director at Global Ascent Partner (GAP) also joins the TUBBR Advisory Board. Mr. Kumar Advises startups, SME’s and corporates in Education, Semiconductors/MEM’s, Robotics, and Content. Has founded many startups; been a VC (JVP, Crimson); and was GM at Texas Instruments.
Sneha Sharma
TUBBR
+1 309-912-6953
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Introducing TUBBR - Demo Video