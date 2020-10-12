Whole of Life Assurance Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Whole of Life Assurance -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whole of Life Assurance Industry
Description
Whole of Life Assurance market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Whole of Life Assurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
There are multiple causes that are likely to influence the Whole of Life Assurance market. Some factors can favor the market. Other forces can hinder the Whole of Life Assurance market expansion. These reasons that are observed to impact different variables of the Whole of Life Assurance market are elaborated in the report. Data in the report is mentioned as per reliable standards. The influence of increased border tension and COVID 19 on the expansion of market is illustrated.
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Whole of Life Assurance market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AXA
Generali
Ping An Insurance
China Life Insurance
Prudential PLC
Munich Re
Zurich Insurance
Nippon Life Insurance
Japan Post Holdings
Berkshire Hathaway
Metlife
Manulife Financial
CPIC
Chubb
AIG
Aviva
Allstate
Swiss RE
Prudential Financial
Travelers
AIA
Aflac
Legal and General
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Non-participating Whole Life
Participating Whole Life
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Agency
Brokers
Bancassurance
Digital and Direct Channels
Regional Study
APAC, Latin America, EU, South America, and MEA among other regions including Latin America are regions across which ongoing and emerging trends of the Whole of Life Assurance market are analyzed. Demographic forces and geographic forces that can work in favor of the Whole of Life Assurance market are discussed vividly. Forces that can limit the Whole of Life Assurance market scope are also elaborated in the Whole of Life Assurance market report. Strength and weakness assessment for the Whole of Life Assurance market across these mentioned regions are explained with insights. Solutions of any threats in these regions are also elaborated.
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Whole of Life Assurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Non-participating Whole Life
1.2.3 Participating Whole Life
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Whole of Life Assurance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Agency
1.3.3 Brokers
1.3.4 Bancassurance
1.3.5 Digital and Direct Channels
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Whole of Life Assurance Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Whole of Life Assurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Whole of Life Assurance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Whole of Life Assurance Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Whole of Life Assurance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints
....
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Allianz
11.1.1 Allianz Company Details
11.1.2 Allianz Business Overview
11.1.3 Allianz Whole of Life Assurance Introduction
11.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Whole of Life Assurance Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Allianz Recent Development
11.2 AXA
11.2.1 AXA Company Details
11.2.2 AXA Business Overview
11.2.3 AXA Whole of Life Assurance Introduction
11.2.4 AXA Revenue in Whole of Life Assurance Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 AXA Recent Development
11.3 Generali
11.3.1 Generali Company Details
11.3.2 Generali Business Overview
11.3.3 Generali Whole of Life Assurance Introduction
11.3.4 Generali Revenue in Whole of Life Assurance Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Generali Recent Development
11.4 Ping An Insurance
11.4.1 Ping An Insurance Company Details
11.4.2 Ping An Insurance Business Overview
11.4.3 Ping An Insurance Whole of Life Assurance Introduction
11.4.4 Ping An Insurance Revenue in Whole of Life Assurance Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Ping An Insurance Recent Development
11.5 China Life Insurance
11.5.1 China Life Insurance Company Details
11.5.2 China Life Insurance Business Overview
11.5.3 China Life Insurance Whole of Life Assurance Introduction
11.5.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Whole of Life Assurance Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development
11.6 Prudential PLC
11.6.1 Prudential PLC Company Details
11.6.2 Prudential PLC Business Overview
11.6.3 Prudential PLC Whole of Life Assurance Introduction
11.6.4 Prudential PLC Revenue in Whole of Life Assurance Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Prudential PLC Recent Development
11.7 Munich Re
11.7.1 Munich Re Company Details
11.7.2 Munich Re Business Overview
11.7.3 Munich Re Whole of Life Assurance Introduction
11.7.4 Munich Re Revenue in Whole of Life Assurance Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Munich Re Recent Development
11.8 Zurich Insurance
11.9 Nippon Life Insurance
11.10 Japan Post Holdings
11.11 Berkshire Hathaway
11.12 Metlife
11.13 Manulife Financial
11.14 CPIC
11.15 Chubb
11.16 AIG
11.17 Aviva
11.18 Allstate
11.19 Swiss RE
11.20 Prudential Financial
11.21 Travelers
11.22 AIA
11.23 Aflac
11.24 Legal and General
