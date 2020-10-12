Mobile BI Market is Expecting High Growth Opportunities and Bright Future In Coming Years By 2027, Trending Report
Increase in number of smartphone users would drive the mobile BI industry growth.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Objective of the Mobile BI Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Mobile BI Industry over the forecast years. In Mobile BI Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.
Increase in number of smartphone users would drive the mobile BI industry growth. The advancement in internet infrastructure and the use of digital media in the developing countries would also be one of the driving factors for the market. Also, the increased mobile internet usage would drive the mobile BI market growth to great extent. Further, significant growth of mobile enterprise application platform (MEAP) helps the key players to invest in the market.
The global mobile BI market accounted for $4,103 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% to reach $15,990 million by 2023. By industry vertical, the BFSI category was the highest contributor in 2016, accounting for around 28.01% of the global mobile BI market.
A mobile BI is a software used to store real-time information that can be accessed remotely at any time, anywhere. Increase in the number of mobile internet users drives the mobile BI market significantly. The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the mobile BI market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.
BFSI is a leading category expected to register the highest market share and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period due to the penetration of banking in rural areas. Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the business for future challenges in advance.
The global mobile BI market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America led with the highest market share in 2016. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the regional mobile BI industry in the coming years due to the high growth rate. The report features a competitive scenario of the mobile BI industry and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players in the mobile BI industry.
Key players profiled in the mobile BI market include International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Information Builders Inc., Tibco Software Inc., Yellowfin International Pty. Ltd, and Olik Technologies Inc.
Key questions answered in Mobile BI Market research study:
• What is the market growth rate of Mobile BI Market from 2017-2023?
• What will be the global market size of the market from 2017 to 2023?
• Who are the leading global manufacturing companies in the Mobile BI Market?
• What are the major current trends and predicted trends?
• What are the challenges faced in the Mobile BI Market?
• Which will be the niches at which players profiling with thorough plans, financials, and also recent advancements should set a presence?
• Which will be the anticipated growth rates for your own Data Masking economy altogether and also for every segment inside?
• Which will be the Data Masking application and types and forecast accompanied closely by producers?
• What are the conclusions of the Mobile BI Market report?
