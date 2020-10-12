Schools Of Excellence, a Dermatoglyphics & Midbrain Expert, announces expansion plans, targets new cities for 2021
Schools Of Excellence, A Leader Of DMIT Software & Midbrain Activation, Today Announces Expansion Plans For DMIT & Midbrain Business, Aimed At All State, IndiaINDIA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schools Of Excellence, an expert in the science of Dermatoglyphics and Brain Activation and the only company with most advance product on Dermatoglyphics, has announced mega expansion plans for 2021. The company will expand to 350 more domestic and international cities in the coming year with increased focus on major metro regions. Schools Of Excellence has revolutionized the concept of educational counseling through DMIT i.e. Dermatoglyphics Multiple Intelligence Test since its launch in 2011.
As of now, Schools Of Excellence is present in 130 cities and has 200 Dmit franchisees panning major states within the country. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Delhi were the top markets in 2019-20 where individuals, parents, students and professionals used Dermatoglyphics Analysis to understand their intelligence levels and adopt best ways of learning and also conduct Midbrain Activation Workshop.
Vineet Verma, Head - Training & Distribution, Schools Of Excellence, says "Right from a young age, an ideal education needs to be holistic and should facilitate the involvement of multiple intelligence-based learning. With Schools Of Excellence, our aim is to create excellence by identifying the skills and aptitude of infants and promoting them to perfection. Dermatoglyphics uses modern and advanced technology in determining one's inborn strengths, weak points, knacks and the most suitable career option for the candidate. The Schools Of Excellence DMIT software specializes in maintaining accuracy and highest levels of precision."
Dermatoglyphics is the study of ridge patterns of the skin of the fingers, palms, toes and soles to understand one's intelligence levels and learning style. It is a complete, auto-assessment interface that is uniquely adaptive, intuitive and responsive to any child's unique needs and skill-sets.
Schools Of Excellence is the first and only company in Asia to have quality based fingerprint analysis and auto ridges count with more accuracy.
The product will be of tremendous value to entrepreneurs, business professionals and small businesses.
Schools Of Excellence has a talented team of MID BRAIN ACTIVATION and DMIT business experts and is headed by dynamic leadership with years of experience in education arena.
Who Can Apply For DMIT Franchise and Midbrain Activation Franchise Of Schools Of Excellence?
1 Business People with an entrepreneurial spirit
2. Home makers and single mothers looking to break into the business world
3. Retired people looking for a new source of income
4. Married couples wanting more financial independence
5. Working people looking to make a career change
6. Recent graduates looking to launch their careers but also be self employed
7. Educated Insurance Agents/ Insurance Managers.
8. Entrepreneur and Edupreneur
Franchise plans of Schools Of Excellence require low investment and provide high income potential.
