The Global Postal Services Market Size Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.1% To 2022

The Business Research Company’s Global Postal Services Market Report 2020

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global postal services market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $415.57 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period. This market is expected to register slight growth due to growth in demand for on-demand delivery services in the forecast period. With the growing e-commerce industry and rising disposable income, the scope and potential for the global postal services market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

However, the market for postal services is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as increasing digital transformation and highly competitive parcel delivery system.

The postal services market share consists of sales of postal services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide postal services.

The global postal services market segmentation is based on type and geography. By type, the postal services market is segmented into express and standard postal services market. By geography, the global postal services is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American postal services market accounts for the largest share in the global postal services market.

On-demand delivery of couriers, automated parcel terminals, and customized solutions for e-commerce companies are the major trends witnessed in the postal services market.

Major players in the global postal services market share include United States Postal Service, China Post, Deutsche Post, Japan Post, and La Poste.

