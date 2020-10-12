Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Immunotherapy Is Gaining Popularity In The Global Biosimilar Lymphocyte Modulator Market

Biosimilar Lymphocyte Modulator Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Global Biosimilar Lymphocyte Modulator Market Research Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change; Segments Covered: 1) By Drug: Campath-1H, Natalizumab Biosimilar, efalizumab - a1089-anti-CD11a biosimilar, Anti-CD38 daratumumab Biosimilar, Anti-CS1 elotuzumab Bisoimilar 2) By Disease: Arthritis, Diabetes, Multiple Myeloma, Enterocolitis, Multiple Sclerosis, Psoriasis, Others

Tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte immunotherapy has been gaining popularity in recent times because of its positive results in anti-cancer treatments. Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) comprise of all lymphocytic cell populaces that have occupied the tumor tissue. TILs have been depicted in various solid tumors including breast cancer, and are emerging as a significant biomarker in predicting the efficacy and result of treatment. Due to promising results, many companies have started launching TIL technologies. For instance, in January 2020, Lovance Biotherapeutics, a US-based start-up company, licensed TALEN technology from Cellectis to develop gene-editing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) to treat several cancer indications. Other companies investing in TIL technology are Optera Therapeutics Corp and TILT Biotherapeutics.

The global biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market is expected to decline from $1.29 billion in 2019 to $1.21 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.57%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The global lymphocyte modulator market is then expected to recover and reach $1.67 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

Immunotherapy combined with other cancer treatments is expected to drive the growth of the biosimilar lymphocyte modulators market. The combination of immunotherapies or pairing of immunotherapies with other types of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation enhances the benefit associated with lymphocyte modulators. According to a study conducted by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, combining two immunotherapy strategies into one can give better results for certain blood cancers such as leukaemia. Evidence suggests that this new approach could be safer with reduced side effects than other cellular immunotherapies such as CAR-T cell. The combination approach, therefore, saves patients’ life from a life-threatening reaction of the immune system.

The biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market consists of sales of immune regulating lymphocyte modulators by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture lymphocyte modulator biosimilars. Lymphocyte modulators are intended as an aid in the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, and for regulating carotene intake in humans with a weak immune system.

The shortage of raw material for lymphocyte modulator drugs is expected to restrict the growth of the biosimilar lymphocyte modulator market. Drug shortages are due to several factors including challenges for acquiring raw materials, manufacturing problems, regulatory issues, business decisions, and numerous disturbances within the supply chain. They adversely affect patient care by causing the replacement of safe and effective therapies with elective medicines, compromising or delaying medical procedures, or causing medication errors.

