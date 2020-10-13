Officially Release of AudKit Spotify Music Converter for Spotify Music Downloads
AudKit Spotify Music Converter aims to help Spotify free users download Spotify songs, playlists, podcasts, etc. for local playback without any limit.SHENZHEN, CHINA, October 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an emerging multimedia software developer, AudKit Inc. launches a brand-new application AudKit Spotify Music Converter for both Windows and Mac users. Dedicated designed for Spotify music, this software is proficient in converting Spotify audios to 6 main audio file formats: MP3, M4A, AAC, M4B, WAV, and FLAC. In the meantime, users are able to customize the other output settings like bit rate, sample rate, channel, archive ways as they prefer.
Built-in with the latest audio processing system, AudKit Spotify Playlist Downloader runs at 5X speed in the general situation, downloading Spotify songs with zero quality loss. The processed Spotify tracks are available for local playback without an Internet connection. Besides, the original metadata is completely saved in the Spotify downloads. Users can view artists, titles, albums, album arts, years, etc. in the local Spotify files. Then rearrange the local files as the way they are used to.
“Spotify provides an easy and friendly way for everyone to get popular songs online. AudKit Spotify Music Converter gives a simple and viable alternative to enjoy Spotify songs offline, either for Spotify premium or free users.” Said Elle Johnson, the CMO of AudKit.
“Once purchase, lifelong use.” AudKit Spotify Music Downloader makes a commitment to all customers. There are 3 licenses for choice: Personal, Multi-User, and Unlimited. Each license contains lifetime use, free updates, and free technical support.
Key Features of AudKit Spotify Music Converters
1. Losslessly convert Spotify music to MP3, AAC, FLAC, etc.
2. Download Spotify songs for offline listening without ads.
3. Batch load multiple Spotify playlists in once operation.
4. Keep 100% original audio quality and ID3 tags.
5. 5X faster running speed during Spotify conversion.
6. Available to customize output parameters like bit rate and sample rate.
7. Succinct and clear interface for easy-to-use.
8. Compatible with Windows (Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, and 10) and macOS (Mac OS X 10.8, 10.9, 10.10, 10.11, 10.12 Sierra, 10.13 High Sierra, 10.14 Mojave, and 10.15 Catalina).
About AudKit
AudKit is a multi-media software company dedicated to developing audio solutions, including Spotify Music Converter and Audible AAX Converter. With the help of our products, you can download and convert all audio files from Spotify and Audible to MP3, AAC, FLAC, WAV, etc. on Windows and Mac computer. We will continue to provide services to customers, including product updates, product tutorials, popular product reviews, etc. to make your audio life simpler and easier.
Elle Johnson
AudKit Software
+86 755 2322 8786
