Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends Forecast 2026
Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
“Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market”
Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
@Get a Free Sample Report “Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market” 2020 https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5900941-global-and-china-digital-banking-platforms-dbp-market
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Key Players of Global Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market =>
• Backbase
• EdgeVerve Systems
• Temenos
• Finastra
• TCS
• Appway
• NETinfo
• Worldline
• SAP
• BNY Mellon
• Oracle
• Sopra
• CREALOGIX
• Fiserv
• Intellect Design Arena
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Banking
Corporate Banking
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
@Ask Any Query on “Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market” 2020 Size, Share, demand https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5900941-global-and-china-digital-banking-platforms-dbp-market
Major Key Points of Global Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Backbase
11.1.1 Backbase Company Details
11.1.2 Backbase Business Overview
11.1.3 Backbase Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
11.1.4 Backbase Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Backbase Recent Development
11.2 EdgeVerve Systems
11.2.1 EdgeVerve Systems Company Details
11.2.2 EdgeVerve Systems Business Overview
11.2.3 EdgeVerve Systems Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
11.2.4 EdgeVerve Systems Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 EdgeVerve Systems Recent Development
11.3 Temenos
11.3.1 Temenos Company Details
11.3.2 Temenos Business Overview
11.3.3 Temenos Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
11.3.4 Temenos Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Temenos Recent Development
11.4 Finastra
11.4.1 Finastra Company Details
11.4.2 Finastra Business Overview
11.4.3 Finastra Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
11.4.4 Finastra Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Finastra Recent Development
11.5 TCS
11.5.1 TCS Company Details
11.5.2 TCS Business Overview
11.5.3 TCS Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
11.5.4 TCS Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 TCS Recent Development
11.6 Appway
11.6.1 Appway Company Details
11.6.2 Appway Business Overview
11.6.3 Appway Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
11.6.4 Appway Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Appway Recent Development
11.7 NETinfo
11.7.1 NETinfo Company Details
11.7.2 NETinfo Business Overview
11.7.3 NETinfo Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
11.7.4 NETinfo Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 NETinfo Recent Development
11.8 Worldline
11.8.1 Worldline Company Details
11.8.2 Worldline Business Overview
11.8.3 Worldline Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
11.8.4 Worldline Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Worldline Recent Development
11.9 SAP
11.9.1 SAP Company Details
11.9.2 SAP Business Overview
11.9.3 SAP Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
11.9.4 SAP Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 SAP Recent Development
11.10 BNY Mellon
11.10.1 BNY Mellon Company Details
11.10.2 BNY Mellon Business Overview
11.10.3 BNY Mellon Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
11.10.4 BNY Mellon Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 BNY Mellon Recent Development
11.11 Oracle
10.11.1 Oracle Company Details
10.11.2 Oracle Business Overview
10.11.3 Oracle Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
10.11.4 Oracle Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Oracle Recent Development
11.12 Sopra
10.12.1 Sopra Company Details
10.12.2 Sopra Business Overview
10.12.3 Sopra Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
10.12.4 Sopra Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Sopra Recent Development
11.13 CREALOGIX
10.13.1 CREALOGIX Company Details
10.13.2 CREALOGIX Business Overview
10.13.3 CREALOGIX Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
10.13.4 CREALOGIX Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 CREALOGIX Recent Development
11.14 Fiserv
10.14.1 Fiserv Company Details
10.14.2 Fiserv Business Overview
10.14.3 Fiserv Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
10.14.4 Fiserv Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Fiserv Recent Development
11.15 Intellect Design Arena
10.15.1 Intellect Design Arena Company Details
10.15.2 Intellect Design Arena Business Overview
10.15.3 Intellect Design Arena Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
10.15.4 Intellect Design Arena Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Intellect Design Arena Recent Development
12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here