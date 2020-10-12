Global Cell Culture Market Trends: Product Development For 3D Cell Culture

Cell Culture Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Global Cell Culture Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of products for 3D cell culture by companies operating in the cell culture market is gaining significant popularity. A 3D cell culture is an artificially created environment in which biological cells are permitted to grow or interact with their surroundings in all three dimensions, similar to how they would in a living organism. For instance, in July 2020, Rigenerand, an Italian company engaged in the production of innovative cell-based technology products for regenerative medicine and oncology, launched a 3D bioreactor called VITVO handheld bioreactor to offer increased usability, sizing, closed system, and flexibility for 3D cell culture technologies. Similarly, Jellagen, a UK-based marine biotechnology company, launched JellaGel, a jellyfish collagen hydrogel, suitable for 3D cell culture and tissue engineering.

The global cell culture market size is expected to decline from $15.78 billion in 2019 to $15.61 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.04%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The global cell culture market size is then expected to recover and reach $23.55 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 14.69%.

According to cell culture market analysis, the rise in the demand for cell therapy is expected to drive the cell culture market. In cell therapy, viable cells are injected or implanted into a patient’s body to cure a medicinal disease. Cell culture is a vital step in any cell-based therapy. According to the Cancer Research Institute (CRI), there are about 1,483 active cell therapies in development in 2020 compared to 1,011 in 2019. Cell culture is used in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of cell therapies and holds the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry for the treatment of various diseases. Hence, a surge in the demand for cell therapy aids in the growth of the cell culture market.

The cell culture market consists of sales of cell culture equipment and consumables for drug development and related services. Cell culture is the process by which cells are grown in suitable sterile environments under controlled conditions. Cell culture is one of the major tools used in molecular & cellular biology, manufacturing of medicines, and large-scale manufacture of biological compounds.

The global cell culture market is segmented by type into primary cell culture, secondary cell culture, and cell Line. By media, the market is segmented into natural and artificial. By applications, it is segmented into stem cell technologies, cancer research, biopharmaceutical, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, and others.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-culture-consumables-and-equipment-global-market-report)

3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-cell-culture-technologies-global-market-report)

Cell Therapy Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-therapy-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change)

