Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Is Expected To Exhibit 9.3% CAGR By 2023 | New Research By Allied Market Research
Increase in strategic developments by the key players is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the near future.
Prevalence of life-threating disorders such as hemophilia and increase in adoption of blood plasma derivatives products drive the growth of the global blood plasma derivatives market.
— Mangesh Panhale
The report on the global blood plasma derivatives market highlights that the market is expected to reach $25.98 billion by 2017, from $44.33 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.
High demand for blood plasma derivatives owing to increase in life-threating diseases and growth in the geriatric population drives the market. However, risks associated with plasma derivatives along with high cost of blood plasma derivatives-based therapy restrict the market growth. On the contrary, high adaptation of blood plasma derivatives would present opportunities in the global blood plasma derivatives market.
Immunoglobulin segment to maintain its dominance by 2023
The Immunoglobulin segment accounted for nearly half of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2023. This segment is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report also explores other types including Albumin, Factor VIII, Factor IX, Hyperimmune globulins, and others.
North America to maintain lead position by 2023
The market across North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the market in terms of revenue in 2017. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The report also explores other regions including Europe and LAMEA.
Immunodeficiency diseases segment to lead throughout the forecast period
The immunodeficiency diseases segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2023. This segment is projected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 10.3% during the study period.
Hospitals segment to maintain its dominance by 2023
The hospitals segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the market in terms of revenue in 2017. However, the clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
The Major Key Players Are:
Grifols,S.A., SK Plasma Co., Ltd., Fusion Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Biotest AG, Green Cross Corporation, Baxter International Inc., LFB S.A., Octapharma AG, CSL Limited, and Shire Plc.
The Other Key Players Are:
China Biologic Products, Inc., Kedrion Biopharma, Inc., BDI Pharma, Inc., Bayer AG, and Hualan Biological Engineering, Inc.
