Rose Mercier of The Governance Coach to be Featured on Close Up Radio

KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most organizations are incredibly good at telling you what they do, but not so good at telling how they are actually making a difference. Organizations must be ever mindful of their purpose – why they exist, the difference they seek to make and how to measure whether they are actually making the changes in the “world” that they want to see.

Policy Governance enables boards of directors to provide organizational leadership by governing effectively, by providing future-focused direction leading to organizational success and continuing relevance in a every changing world and ensuring organizational accountability.

Since 1994, The Governance Coach™ has helped over 500 governing boards implement and apply the Policy Governance model effectively.

Rose Mercier is a senior consultant with The Governance Coach, with 25 years of experience following a two-decade career in management, program development, and leadership training in non-profit organizations.

“Our sole purpose is to help boards of directors to understand the principles of Policy Governance, acquire the necessary skills, set up systems and support ongoing implementation of a governing system,” says Mercier.

Boards are charged with setting direction for the organization and protecting the organization from risk. Policy Governance was first developed by Dr. John Carver, who set out to define the board's unique role - how its job was unique from management’s job. From there, he went on to define its responsibilities including ensuring that their organization produces results in an ethical and prudent way.

“If we want to make a difference in the world, we must make sure that we are carefully stewarding the available resources to continue to produce results over time,” says Mercier. “Policy Governance prevents organizations from pursuing opportunities that don't really necessarily relate to the work they were asked to do. It prevents imprudent or unethical activity, and it prevents surprises.”

And Policy Governance has been proven effective across a broad range of fields around the world. The Governance Coach has worked with everything from boards of public health agencies to nonprofit organizations, transit authorities, churches, credit unions, community colleges, professional and trade associations, private enterprises, and school boards.

“A school board is very different than a nonprofit association or public transit authority or a church or a credit union, but the principles stay the same, but application is tailored to fit he organization.” says Mercier. “I’m most proud when our company is making a difference and boards can say they are confident that their organizations are running effectively and efficiently.”

