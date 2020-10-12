Cancer leader City of Hope selects DigniCap for community network in California
FDA-cleared DigniCap minimizes hair loss from chemo and will be the scalp cooling provider of choice for City of Hope's cancer treatment centers.
Dignitana AB (OTCMKTS:DIZTF)
City of Hope is known for clinical excellence and commitment to patient care. This expansion has been driven by patient demand in Southern California and the success that patients have with DigniCap.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dignitana AB today announces that City of Hope has selected DigniCap as the scalp cooling provider of choice for its community network of 12 cancer treatment centers in California. The DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System minimizes hair loss from chemotherapy in patients with solid tumors.
— William Cronin, CEO Dignitana AB
City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, California has used DigniCap since 2016 and in March 2020 DigniCap was installed at the newly constructed Newport Beach location. DigniCap will be available in City of Hope’s South Pasadena and Santa Clarita infusion centers before the end of the year, with additional locations receiving DigniCap next year.
“City of Hope is known for clinical excellence and their commitment to patient care. This expansion has been driven by patient demand in Southern California and the success that patients have with DigniCap. We are thrilled that more patients will now have access this life-changing treatment as we move even closer to scalp cooling becoming a standard of care,” said William Cronin, Dignitana CEO.
Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, making it a national leader in advancing research and treatment protocols.
Dignitana is the world leader in scalp cooling innovation providing the FDA-cleared DigniCap Scalp Cooling System in 30 states in the U.S. and 40 countries around the globe.
Melissa Bourestom
Dignitana AB
+1 773-387-8504
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn