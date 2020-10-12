Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TECHSPO Dubai 2021 Technology Expo (Internet ~ Mobile ~ AdTech ~ MarTech ~ SaaS)

TECHSPO Dubai Technology Expo - October 12-13, 2021 - Dubai, UAE

Be prepared to be inspired, amazed and educated on how these evolving technologies will impact your business for greater growth. ”
— TECHSPO Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where Business, Tech and Innovation Collide in Dubai!

TECHSPO Dubai 2021 is your chance to …
– Experience a safe and intimate gathering with business professionals in a clean and hygienic environment.
– Check out exhibitors showcasing the next generation of advances in technology & innovation.
– Be inspired, amazed and educated on how these evolving technologies will impact your business for greater growth.
– Interact with technology enthusiasts, build your network and collaborate with your peers.

TECHSPO Dubai is a two-day technology expo returning October 12th to 13th, 2021 to the luxurious 5-star Hyatt Regency Dubai Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. TECHSPO Dubai brings together some of the best developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology. Watch exhibitors showcase the next generation of advances in technology & innovation, including; Internet, Mobile, AdTech, MarTech and SaaS technologies. Be prepared to be inspired, amazed and educated on how these evolving technologies will impact your business for greater growth.

As part of TECHSPO Dubai is a limited attendance event, DigiMarCon Middle East 2021 Digital Marketing Conference (https://digimarconmiddleeast.com). If the conference is where the learning, theory and inspiration happens, then the TECHSPO floor is where the testing, networking and product interaction takes place.

For complete details visit https://techspodubai.ae.

