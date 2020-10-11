Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 96 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,160 in the last 365 days.

Advance Driver Assistance Systems Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast Report with COVID-19 Analysis

Global Monitor

Global Automotive Advanced Driver Systems (ADAS) market is segmented by component and by Region

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

Rising number of road accidents have resulted in increased regulations by federal authorities in regard to the safety of both, the passengers and the pedestrians. These guidelines have led to a rise in the demand for the driver assistance feature in the automotive industry. In addition to this, constantly changing consumer preferences towards better driving experience and driver assist applications has resulted in the increase in market penetration of ADAS along with telematics and connected vehicle systems, in the automotive industry. A visible surge can be witnessed in the number of vehicles with automated features such as adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, lane departure warning, traffic jam assist, automated emergency braking, and blind spot detection. These automated features when combined with telematics and connected car features will lead to the development of fully autonomous or human independent vehicles.

The need for safety, rising demand for luxury cars as a result of the increasing disposable income of the middle-income population of the developing countries, and stringent government regulations have influenced the autonomous vehicle market to substantially enhance its sales, which has subsequently propelled the growth of its components

Profound application of cameras, radars, ultrasonic sensors, LiDARs and automotive ECUs in autonomous vehicles has resulted in the high dependency of ADAS and autonomous driving components market on the trends associated with the autonomous vehicles market. Cameras and ultrasonic sensors are widely being used for ADAS features which require limited range, owing to their cost effectiveness and high operational advantages. Radars on the other hand are expensive and have large detection range, therefore, find their applications in Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) and traffic jam assist system

Request overview of the report @ https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/advance-driver-assistance-systems-market

Segmentation by Product

The automotive industry is witnessing a rise in the demand of surrounding mapping sensors, due to the rise in road safety concern and rise in driver assist systems. Market for automotive radar was estimated to hold maximum value share in the year 2020 (36.4%), due to the high usage of radars in parking assist, adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection system, in both passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Owing to the critical nature of autonomous systems and need of development of effective sensors, automotive industry witnessed the introduction of LiDARs. LiDARs offer a greater range, wide field of view and improved accuracy to spot the obstacles when compared to other object sensing components such as camera, radars, and ultrasonic sensors. LiDARs face operational limitations while detecting road signs, and while differentiating between obstacles. Owing to this fact, LiDARs are used in sensor fusion based systems i.e. combination of LiDARs, cameras and ultrasonic sensors, among others, is used for the precise operations of human independent vehicles

Request overview of the report @ https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/advance-driver-assistance-systems-market

Segmentation by Geography

Europe dominated the global ADAS market with a share of 40.1% in the year 2020. This is majorly due to the present demand of highly automated vehicles in Europe and growing focus towards road safety. In 2010, European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), the safety certification body, launched a program called 'Euro NCAP Advanced' in order to increase the adoption of advanced safety techniques. Furthermore, Euro NCAP announced that cars integrated with ADAS systems will be awarded their top 5-star safety rating. Hence, these factors are leading to the increase in demand of components required for the automated vehicles in Europe

Request overview of the report @ https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/advance-driver-assistance-systems-market

During the forecast period, the market value in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate in comparison to other regions. Factors such as initiatives made by the federal bodies to increase road safety standards, high demand for automated cars, and increased manufacturing activities in the U.S. and Canada are expected to propel the growth of the autonomous vehicle market in the region. Thus, this increase in autonomous vehicle will bolster the ADAS components market in North America

Bhanu Reddy
Global Monitor
+1 206-809-0882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Advance Driver Assistance Systems Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast Report with COVID-19 Analysis

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.