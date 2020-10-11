Computer-Simulated Drug Discovery Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast Report with COVID-19 Analysis
Global Monitor
The global Computer Simulated Drug Discovery Market analyses the market by Workflow, by product, By Software, End-User, and by RegionSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview
The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated economic and public health, and healthcare industry has been busy developing the vaccines, antivirals, and supportive treatments which is a time-consuming process in order to develop drugs and get approval. Unlike other industries, COVID-19 pandemic has further created opportunities for the biotechnology companies to utilise the opportunity and showcase the capabilities of computer aided drug design and development. Increasing cost of drug development and lack of new chemical entities are the growing concerns for new development of drugs. COVID-19 is providing greater opportunities for drug repurposing activities and companies are increasingly using computer aided drug discovery to study the existing drug effects on COVID-19.
There have been major developments in In-Silico Drug repurposing across the world, where they develop new use to an old existing drug, which is a cost effective strategy to develop drug for COVID-19. With the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic, and researchers are turning towards computer simulations and AI technologies to identify potential treatments.
Request overview of the report @ https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/global-computer-simulated-drug-discovery-market
For instance, in June 2020, Delta 4, a biotech company has applied its drug discovery platform to identify and shortlisting potential COVID-19 drug using computer models
Increasing laboratories, researchers and drug development organisations are using of AI(artificial Intelligence), quantum mechanical scoring, and other computer simulation and genomic analysis methodologies.
For instance, In June 2020, Ennaid Therapeutics are developing antiviral drugs for COVID-19 using AI-based drug discovery platforms. ENU200, a repurposed orally deliverable antiviral drug is able to treat up to 80% of asymptomatic, mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 viral infections. The company yet to avail approvals for use in COVID-19.
Request overview of the report @ https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/global-computer-simulated-drug-discovery-market
Segmentation by Product
Drug designing and development are the key stages in the In-Silico drug discovery process that allow for the clinical trials make it to the market. Over the last three decades software based drug development has played an important role in the development of bioactive compounds. Structure-based drug design, molecular modelling, structure-based virtual screening, ligand interaction, and molecular dynamics are the key software methods of developing a drug. Computational methods such as docking confer interaction of small molecules with structural macro-molecules are used in identification and lead optimisation.
Currently, the software methods are exhibiting a domineering role in different phases of drug discovery, especially in biomedicine sciences. New technologies such as virtual reality and AI are further adding enhanced opportunities for the drug discovery. For instance, in May 2020, Nanome, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) startup and In-Silico Medicine, an artificial intelligence company have published a paper on developing 10 potential small molecule inhibitors targeting the SARS-CoV-2 main protease using AI. In-Silico has previously been successful in designing small molecule drugs for a wide range of human diseases, such as cancer, fibrosis, and immunological diseases
Request overview of the report @ https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/global-computer-simulated-drug-discovery-market
Segmentation by Geography
United States and China is being one of the prominent region for In-Silico drug discovery market. China is increasingly contributing to the industry in recent years. The growth and increasing adoption in the country is mainly due to increasing development of various products by international giants and local players.
The country is expected to showcase strong growth over the forecast period at aCAGR of around 11%. The anticipated growth in the country is mainly due to various government initiatives to incorporate drug discovery methodologies as a standard approach in their healthcare systems.
InOctober 2019, In-Silico Medicine in collaboration with Jiangsu Chia Tai Fenghai Pharmaceutical (CTFH) has signed a dual-program discovery, which worth up to USD 200 million. In-Silico has recently raised USD 37 million in a series B round to further enhance AI-based pharma partnerships from China-based Qiming Venture Partners besides Eight Roads, Sinovation Ventures, Baidu Ventures, Deep Knowledge Ventures, F-Prime Capital, Lilly AsiaVentures, and others
Request overview of the report @ https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/global-computer-simulated-drug-discovery-market
Bhanu Reddy
Global Monitor
+1 206-809-0882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn