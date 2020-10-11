Grand Opening of Cliffside Coaster in Lake Placid
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the grand opening of the new Cliffside Mountain Coaster at Mt. Van Hoevenberg. The longest of its kind in the United States, the mountain coaster travels alongside the 1980 Olympic bobsled track and is the latest year-round attraction at the Lake Placid Olympic Sites.
"The Cliffside Coaster is one of our latest and most thrilling additions to the Olympic Regional Development Authority venues, and part of our ongoing effort to modernize the entire Mt. Van Hoevenberg complex," Governor Cuomo said. "This revitalization is transforming the complex into a year-round provider of excitement and entertainment for both athletes and families, which will attract more summer visitors and provide a critical boost to local businesses as we work to build back better."
Opening for its first ride on Sunday, October 11, the mountain coaster is equipped with a timing and audio system that allow visitors to experience the thrill of what it was like to be an Olympic Bobsledder during the 1980 Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid. The coaster will be open to the public on weekends only, with extended hours on Columbus Day weekend, and includes informative and exciting commentary for riders as they glide through twists and turns that replicate the historic track.
ORDA President & CEO, Mike Pratt said, "The Cliffside Coaster is a one-of-a-kind attraction at the newly transformed Mt. Van Hoevenberg. We are incredibly excited to give our guests this exhilarating experience. The coaster follows the alignment of the 1932 & 1980 Olympic Bobsled track as it descends the mountain. The views are amazing, and the curves get your heart pounding. Everyone will feel like they deserve a medal."
Governor Cuomo has committed nearly $240 million in funding to support the state's Olympic Regional Development Authority properties. These unprecedented investments in capital projects are improving the infrastructure of ORDA facilities to ensure they can continue to attract and support large-scale, global events, while transforming these facilities into year-round attractions.
Guests will be required to pre-purchase tickets online to help assist with capacity control at the venue. Mountain coaster carts will be wiped down and sanitized between each use. Facilities will follow all NY State protocols, including the requirement of face coverings for all guests. Masks are required at all venues.
The recently completed mountain coaster is just one of the many exciting attractions and upgrades taking place at ORDA. Others include: the Sky Flyer Zipline at the Lake Placid Olympic Ski Jumping Complex; the new eight-person, ADA-compliant gondola; the newly-renovated glass-enclosed elevator; new frost rail systems on the 90M and 120M ski jumps at the complex and the Mountain Pass Lodge --featuring a state-of-the-art indoor bobsled and skeleton start track, a 30-point biathlon range, 5km of newly built Nordic trails with a 3-million-gallon snowmaking reservoir. Coming soon will be new trailheads for Cascade and Porter Mountains.
Senator Betty Little said, "We are excited for the opening of the Cliffside Coaster at Mt. Van Hoevenberg. Not only is the coaster a thrilling ride, it's also a way for our guests to have their very own Olympic experience at the historic track in Lake Placid, NY. It truly is one-of-a-kind."
Assemblyman Dan Stec said, "I am proud to see all of the latest attractions at ORDA's venues. Not only will these attractions increase visitation and revenue for the Adirondacks, but they will share the experience of the history of sport that is held in Lake Placid and hopefully continue to grow the future of sport."
Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland said, "The new Cliffside Mountain Coaster is a fun addition to a historic site, and I am glad to see Governor Cuomo announce its opening today. This coaster is the latest addition to a formidable set of attractions in Lake Placid and will highlight the year-round benefits of visiting this beautiful site."
For more information about the Cliffside Coaster and the Lake Placid Olympic sites, visit https://www.mtvanhoevenberg.com/todo/cliffside-coaster.