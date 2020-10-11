Grand Opening of Cliffside Coaster in Lake Placid

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the grand opening of the new Cliffside Mountain Coaster at Mt. Van Hoevenberg. The longest of its kind in the United States, the mountain coaster travels alongside the 1980 Olympic bobsled track and is the latest year-round attraction at the Lake Placid Olympic Sites.

"The Cliffside Coaster is one of our latest and most thrilling additions to the Olympic Regional Development Authority venues, and part of our ongoing effort to modernize the entire Mt. Van Hoevenberg complex," Governor Cuomo said. "This revitalization is transforming the complex into a year-round provider of excitement and entertainment for both athletes and families, which will attract more summer visitors and provide a critical boost to local businesses as we work to build back better."

Opening for its first ride on Sunday, October 11, the mountain coaster is equipped with a timing and audio system that allow visitors to experience the thrill of what it was like to be an Olympic Bobsledder during the 1980 Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid. The coaster will be open to the public on weekends only, with extended hours on Columbus Day weekend, and includes informative and exciting commentary for riders as they glide through twists and turns that replicate the historic track.

ORDA President & CEO, Mike Pratt said, "The Cliffside Coaster is a one-of-a-kind attraction at the newly transformed Mt. Van Hoevenberg. We are incredibly excited to give our guests this exhilarating experience. The coaster follows the alignment of the 1932 & 1980 Olympic Bobsled track as it descends the mountain. The views are amazing, and the curves get your heart pounding. Everyone will feel like they deserve a medal."