Infectious Diseases Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast Report with COVID-19 Analysis

Global Monitor

The global infectious diseases rapid diagnostic testing market is segmented by product, by technology, by disease, by end user, and by region.

Market Overview

In the recent times, the global outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in an increased demand for rapid diagnostic testing. This causes a growth in the rapid diagnostic testing market. The increase in incidence of pandemics is likely to cause a rapid increase in rapid diagnostic assays, decentralised laboratories and more budget for R&D activities. The level of strain on the healthcare system is rising due to the growing infection rates. The focus of the governments on bolstering the healthcare systems is causing a need for better diagnostic testing systems.

The market for infectious rapid diagnostic testing is used for identifying various infectious diseases within a restricted clinical environment. The success of the testing depends on quickly identifying the target analyte within a set time frame. These diagnostic tests play a critical role in navigating through pandemics such as Ebola virus disease (EVD), SARS-CoV, MERS and COVID-19

Segmentation by Product

It is estimated that the RT-PCR market will grow from $687.31 million in 2019 to $1621.5 million by 2025. The INAAT technology is expected to grow from $167.3 million in 2019 to $383.5 million in 2025. The Lateral Flow Immunoassay market is expected to grow from $242.9 million to $570.1 million in 2025. The Enzyme Immunoassay market is expected to grow from $105.6 million to $204.6 million in 2025. The other technologies form the remaining share of the market. Some of the key products offered under RT-PCR include ARIES GBS Assay, Accula Flu A/Flu B, Aptima HBV Quant assay, Solana Respiratory Viral Panel and ID NOW COVID-19.

The most recent infections caused across the world have been caused by viruses such as COVID-19, SARS, MERS, Ebola and Zika virus. Bacterial infections such as pneumonia, tuberculosis and malaria also contribute to the increasing disease burden while the remaining infections are caused by other markets. Some of the prominent diseases in this field include Influenza, Viral Infections, Hepatitis, Tuberculosis and Hospital Acquired Infections

Segmentation by Geography

The most promising countries in terms of the growth of the market include the U.S., Italy, China, India, Brazil and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The factors which make U.S. a favourable market for the market include strong legacy and high impact of COVID-19. The rapidly evolving diagnostic landscape and immense growth opportunities make India a promising prospect. The highly effective healthcare system in Italy make the country ideal for the growth of the process

