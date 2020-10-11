Homicide: 4500 Block of Quarles Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:15 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. While investigating, MPD was notified that an adult male victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 25 year-old Darnell Mack, of Northeast, DC.

