Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 78 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,141 in the last 365 days.

Homicide: 4500 Block of Quarles Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 2:15 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. While investigating, MPD was notified that an adult male victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 25 year-old Darnell Mack, of Northeast, DC.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

###

 

 

 

You just read:

Homicide: 4500 Block of Quarles Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.