Homicide: 1700 Block of Irving Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in the 1700 block of Irving Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:05 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a burglary in progress and the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located two adult males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that both victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedents remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedents have been identified as 59 year-old Marcus Nelson, and 39 year-old Simmeon Williams, both of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

