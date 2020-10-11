National Education Foundation Announces $145 Million in COVID Grants to Disadvantaged Schools

NEF provides digital literacy grants to schools in need across the country.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Education Foundation (NEF), the national non-profit leader in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education, announces it will provide 500 disadvantaged school districts/schools across the U.S. 100% digital literacy grants to facilitate remote learning necessitated by COVID. In total, one million students, teachers, and parents will benefit.

To qualify for the grant, a school district/school must have 35%+ students on Free/Reduced Meals. Eligible candidates can apply at www.stemnef.org. The deadline for application is October 31, 2020. Non-eligible school districts/schools can purchase the course from NEF for a fee of $145 per person.

The grants would be awarded first to NEF’s annual Academy of the Year school districts, namely, Lehighton, PA, Steubenville, OH, Martins Ferry, OH, Somerton, AZ, Brocton, NY, and Barr Reeves, IN. Each of these districts would receive $1.45 million grant to help 10,000 students, teachers and parents.

The 12-hour digital literacy online course offered by NEF was developed by the State University of NY (SUNY), the largest university in the U.S. The course is mapped to national and international standards, and includes computer and Internet skills as well as application skills. Those who complete the course will receive SUNY certificates.

NEF’s STEM Vision for America is to help prepare one million students for college and the STEM workforce.

NEF Chairman Dr. Appu Kuttan, a philanthropist, global STEM expert and advisor to national and global leaders, states, “NEF just launched the $145 million grant program to provide 100% Digital Literacy scholarships to one million students, and teachers, to help them deal with remote learning and teaching effectively in this COVID environment.”

NEF STEM academy students advanced over one grade level in reading, math, and other subjects during the 2019-20 school year in spite of COVID. Dr. Kuttan credits such extraordinary success to the ability of teachers to switch to remote learning effectively.

"I am so excited for our students and teachers. They have worked so hard to achieve national recognition in spite of COVID. I want to thank NEF for the wonderful support and weekly student progress evaluation. We are looking forward to the continued partnership." Dr. Travis G. Madison, Superintendent of Barr Reeves, IN.

The success of NEF-SUNY STEM Academy Program is based on the unique system solution consisting of effective individualized learning mapped to every state’s standards, weekly student performance evaluation, teacher training, SUNY certificates, and stipend/support for effective implementation.

About the National Education Foundation

NEF is the national nonprofit leader in bridging the academic and digital divide by providing world-class, affordable, in-class, online and blended learning to students. NEF offers the largest library (8,000+) of effective, top-rated courses and industry certifications for K-12 and college. www.stemnef.org