Series Premiere 'The New 100 Longevity Campaign' Hosted by Linda Cooper Debuts November 1st on Flipboard TV

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking, next-level video series brought to you by Telly award-winning Lifestyle Host & Executive Producer Linda Cooper, who inspires a Longevity mindset to the mainstream "taking the science of aging out of the laboratory and into the real world" on THE NEW 100 LONGEVITY CAMPAIGN premiering Sunday, November 1st, 2020 on Flipboard TV globally.Produced by 24-7 Star Productions, Cooper created the 10 episode series as a much needed “info-taining” platform to bridge the gap between the scientific community with the everyday person. Each thought-provoking episode features one-on-one interviews with the elite handful of scientists who play a direct role on extending human lifespan and how unbelievably close they are to solving one of life’s greatest mysteries and executing the ultimate win for humanity—TO COMBAT AGING.Linda Cooper shares, "As a television lifestyle host, my feet are firmly planted in the mainstream and I saw a major disconnect why this valuable information wasn't getting out to the public. The Science of Aging has accelerated at warp speed, but since the scientific community has primarily shared peer to peer, keeping the public in the dark has stalled getting treatments to market that could affect the aging process in one fell swoop! I felt it was crucial, finally in a way the public could easily digest and with the proper voice to share it for maximum impact.....through the eyes of one of their own and I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Tru Niagenas our Show Sponsor!"“We are pleased to support THE NEW 100 LONGEVITY CAMPAIGN,” states Rob Fried, Chief Executive Officer of ChromaDex, the makers of Tru Niagen. “This educational series will provide valuable insight from world-leading experts on aging in a consumer-friendly way.”Linda concludes, "I can honestly say this content is so incredibly valuable....way beyond anything I even imagined when I first conceptualized the show, as the experts interviewed provide actual knowledge to optimize our health span and lifespan NOW that will undoubtedly be life-changing. For that reason, I am so excited the show can be watched globally on Flipboard TV, providing this valuable content to their 100 million monthly active users.”So get ready for The New 100 Longevity Campaign...THE FUTURE IS NOW!About Linda Cooper:Linda Cooper is an award-winning TV Host, Executive Producer, Writer and Creator of her groundbreaking new video series THE NEW 100 LONGEVITY CAMPAIGN. Winner of four Telly Awards for her Daytime Television Broadcast Travel Show, Linda Cooper served as a brand ambassador to worldwide travel on her national luxury lifestyle travel series "Travel Time with Linda"Seasons One and Two featuring respectively "Caribbean Dreaming Destinations" and “Bucket-List Destinations” Airing nationwide in 2018/2019 on AXS TV Network; both seasons now available on Amazon Prime Video.Over the years, her specialty areas of focus on television and as a lifestyle contributor include the health & wellness, travel; luxury; fitness; spas; and retail shopping industries as a television shopping expert "Shopping Is My Cardio".About Flipboard TV:Flipboard TV is Flipboard's ad-free premium video service with short-form videos that are professionally produced by the world's best publishers and local TV stations. Viewers can follow topics like news, business or entertainment or special interest channels such as biking or surfing curated by publishers and Flipboard editors. Just like Flipboard, people can use the premium service to discover and watch digital video content aligned with their personal interests and passions. Flipboard is an award-winning curation platform, where people go to understand our time and share the stories that are worth our time. On Flipboard quality articles, videos, podcasts and products are curated every day for millions of people around the world. It is a platform that lets people spend time on their interests, develop deeper understanding and share the best ideas with others by collecting them into their own Flipboard Magazines and Storyboards. Download Flipboard for free in any app store or visit flipboard.com About Tru NiagenTRU NIAGENis a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGENnicotinamide riboside (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGENis proven to safely boost NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGENhas twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient (“NDI”) notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (“GRAS”). For additional information on the science supporting Tru Niagenvisit www.truniagen.com . Tru Niagenis a sponsor of the podcast only and is not affiliated with interview content. Tru Niagenis not intended to diagnose, prevent, treat, or cure any disease.

