Seed Treatment Market Growth, Trends and Forecast Report
The Global Seed Treatment Market is segmented By Chemical Origin, By Product Type, By Application, By Application Technique, and By Crop Type, and regionSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview
The factors which are driving the global seed treatment market are - rise in cost of high quality seeds such as GM seeds and hybrid seeds, increase of limitations associated with soil and foliar application of crop protection products, cost effectiveness of seed treatment and encouraging government regulations and campaigns. While rapid growth will be witnessed in the coming years, a few factors such as increasing role of use of chemicals in adversely affecting the environment, low adoption rates among farmers, limited dose capacity, limited protection and shelf life of treated seeds and phytotoxicity associated with use of seed treatment chemicals are hindering its market growth. The untapped Asia-Pacific market and the increasing use of biological seed treatment agents are fostering the growth of the seed treatment chemicals market in the coming years.
While factors driving the growth of the seed treatment market are rising, a few factors such as increasing concern about harmful effects of seed treatment chemicals on the environment, low awareness and lesser adoption rates among farmers, limited dose capacity, limited protection and low shelf life of treated seeds and increased phytotoxicity are inhibiting the growth of the market.
While factors driving the growth of the seed treatment market are rising, a few factors such as increasing concern about harmful effects of seed treatment chemicals on the environment, low awareness and lesser adoption rates among farmers, limited dose capacity, limited protection and low shelf life of treated seeds and increased phytotoxicity are inhibiting the growth of the market.
By application type, chemical treatments dominate the seed treatment market above biological seed treatment market, with 92.3% in 2019 of the total market share. Although, biological seed treatment market claim very small share of seed treatment products currently, it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, among two segments with strict regulations regarding the usage of chemicals evolving amidst increasing environmental and human health concerns especially in the advanced nations. Non-chemical/biological segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.81% for the forecast period of 2020-2026. Seed treatment products are sold singly or in combinations of insecticides and fungicides. In fact, many of the biological seed treatment methods/techniques are being developed in such a complimentary manner so that these can be used/mixed along with the chemical treatment methods as well as in a standalone manner. As a part of growth strategy, major companies operating in seed treatment market are adopting strategies such as new product launches including expansion of those in line of non-chemical/biological treatment methods as well as combining seed treatment services as a part of product services.
Within the chemical seed treatment market, Insecticide based seed treatments is dominating. However, due to the cheaper cost, fungicides are used more in quantity globally. Due to the changing weather conditions and through biological mutations, many of crops threatening pests are becoming resistant to many chemical agents in pesticides. However, as the use of combination of chemical agents showing more success in compacting the pests, there is an increasing drive in the demand for chemicals treatment products combining insecticides and fungicides. Among the insecticide market, the market for thiamethoxam, imidacloprid and clothianidin dominate in the global insecticide market.
Segmentation by Functionality
Seed treatment markets based on the functionality can broadly be classified into seed protection and seed enhancement markets. The chemical insecticide and fungicide based seed treatment market majorly forms the segment of seed protection. Seed enhancement markets majorly constitute of the market for seed colorants and seed polymers. The other segment, which holds a minor share includes seed inoculants and micro fertilizers applied as a part of seed treatment for improved nodulation, root vigor, nutrient uptake and reaching maximum yield potential. By function type, seed protection segment dominate the seed treatment market with 70.2% in 2019 of the total market share. In 2019, the seed enhancement based seed treatment market is estimated to have 26.1% of the global share of seed treatment market. The seed protection oriented seed treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% during 2020-2026.
Segmentation by Geography
Globally, the seed treatment market is expected to witness high growth rate. The bio-based seed treatment segment will be the growth driving segment in the market. By geography, the global market for seed treatment can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Africa. The market is further segmented by country. Geographically, North America and Europe are the top two consumers of seed treatment with a market share of close to 66% in 2020. The seed treatment market of North America is estimated to be the largest with a market share of 39.74% in 2020 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.06% over 2020-2026. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest growth rate owing to the increasing demand for seed treatment products in this region.
