Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 63 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,123 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Rashid Aman tours Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

CAS Dr. Rashid Aman toured Moi Teaching and Referral hospital in Eldoret where he launched the Breast Cancer Awareness month. He was accompanied by Ag Director General Dr Patrick Amoth and the hospital’s CEO Dr Wilson Aruasa. Dr Aman also opened the hospital laboratory. Later he toured Ziwa Sub district hospital where he briefed the media on update of Covid-19 in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Rashid Aman tours Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.