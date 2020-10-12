Brother-sister duo pivots family business to bring next-generation smart folio to consumers
Silviano’s luxury leather ‘smart sleeve’ organizer integrating high-tech features is now available at a limited-time discount via IndiegogoLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new crowdfunding campaign launched today aims to bring an innovative product to market that puts an eco-friendly and high-tech spin on the classic Italian leather folio.
For more than three generations, the Silviano Group has manufactured luxury leather goods. Now, the family business’s next generation of leaders — brother and sister Nakul and Sonal Malhotra — is pivoting to sell a new line of high-end and eco-friendly leather products with a smart tech twist.
The Silviano Smart Sleeve is an elegantly crafted, stylish leather sleeve designed to organize paperwork, files, and small electronic devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
The sleeve is integrated with smart Bluetooth technology that allows it to be tracked and located using Chipolo’s item finder technology and mobile app. It also contains a wireless power bank for quick charging of up to four devices at a time within the sleeve.
The company launched the product today through a crowdfunding presale campaign at Indiegogo. Through the sale, anyone who backs the campaign will receive a 60 percent discount on the sleeve.
Nakul and Sonal Malhotra hail from a family with more than 70 years of experience in the leather industry. Their grandparents founded the Silviano Group in 1949 to design and develop high-quality leather products.
After working in the family business for more than a decade, Nakul and Sonal decided to meet the new demand for affordable and innovative leather products by developing prototypes for a modern, tech-integrated leather folio.
“Our goal is to create quality products with timeless elegance and cutting-edge technology, uniting form and function,” Sonal Malhotra said. “We are thrilled to offer customers early access to our product and welcome them as the first members of our brand community through our Indiegogo campaign.”
The Smart Sleeve, available in 13" and 16" versions, is handcrafted with full-grain, lightweight, genuine “eco-leather” made with vegetable-tanned cowhide. The Sleeve includes a retractable handle and interior sections with a laptop compartment, card slots, zip pockets, and more. The folio’s exterior is finished with plant-based waxes using Silviano’s signature hand-painted “Tamponata” technique.
For added protection, the slim, modern folio is manufactured with a secure RFID faux fur lining. The sleeve is compatible with Android and Apple devices and works with Siri.
Backers of the Indiegogo campaign will have access to limited-time, early-bird offers, personalization, and inside information about the brand exclusive to early adopters. View the campaign page for the Silviano Smart Sleeve on Indiegogo at LINK.
