Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 11 October 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,569,680) deaths (38,196), and recoveries (1,297,625) by region:
Central (58,644 cases; 1,096 deaths; 51,826 recoveries): Burundi (517; 1; 472), Cameroon (21,203; 423; 20,117), CAR (4,854; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,291; 92; 1,103), Congo (5,118; 90; 3,995), DRC (10,841; 276; 10,242), Equatorial Guinea (5,063; 83; 4,894), Gabon (8,835; 54; 8,189), Sao Tome & Principe (922; 15; 890)
Eastern (183,544; 3,485; 112,241): Comoros (495; 7; 475), Djibouti (5,423; 61; 5,355), Eritrea (414; 0; 372), Ethiopia (83,429; 1,277; 37,683), Kenya (41,158; 760; 30,937), Madagascar (16,702; 237; 16,012), Mauritius (395; 10; 358), Rwanda (4,892; 30; 3,566), Seychelles (148; 0; 144), Somalia (3,847; 99; 3,081), South Sudan (2,761; 54; 1,294), Sudan (13,670; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (9,701; 93; 6,022)
Northern (387,534; 11,945; 295,782): Algeria (52,783; 2,089; 37,170), Egypt (104,387; 6,040; 97,643), Libya (41,686; 623; 23,791), Mauritania (7,550; 163; 7,266), Morocco (149,841; 2,572; 124,854), Tunisia (31,259; 456; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (758,802; 19,009; 674,598): Angola (6,246; 218; 2,716), Botswana (3,219; 18; 834), Eswatini (5,660; 113; 5,282), Lesotho (1,800; 42; 926), Malawi (5,821; 180; 4,644), Mozambique (9,844; 70; 7,203), Namibia (11,891; 128; 9,807), South Africa (690,896; 17,673; 622,153), Zambia (15,415; 337; 14,541), Zimbabwe (8,010; 230; 6,492)
Western (181,156; 2,661; 163,178): Benin (2,411, 41; 1,973), Burkina Faso (2,271; 61; 1,542), Cape Verde (6,913; 74; 5,970), Côte d'Ivoire (20,128; 120; 19,752), Gambia (3,628; 117; 2,540), Ghana (47,005; 306; 46,398), Guinea (10,996; 69; 10,304), Guinea-Bissau (2,385; 40; 1,728), Liberia (1,363; 82; 1,245), Mali (3,273; 132; 2,525), Niger (1,201; 69; 1,123), Nigeria (60,103; 1,115; 51,711), Senegal (15,244; 314; 13,198), Sierra Leone (2,300; 72; 1,725), Togo (1,935; 49; 1,444)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).