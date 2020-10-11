St. Albans Barracks / Driving Under the Influence, Driving While License Suspended, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A204455
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: October 10th 2020 at 2149 Hours
STREET: Carter Hill Road
TOWN: Highgate
ACCUSED: Thomas Sweeney
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 10th 2020 at 2149 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a single vehicle crash on Carter Hill Road in the town of Highgate. Upon their arrival, Troopers discovered the operator in question had fled the scene. Sometime later, Troopers were able to locate and identify the operator in question as Thomas Sweeney. Investigation revealed the following; Sweeney had been operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license, that he had operated the motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, that he had left the scene of a crash resulting in property damage, and that he had violated a set of active conditions of release stating he may not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Sweeney was ultimately transported to the Northwest Medical Center by Missisquoi Valley Rescue to be treated for moderate injuries resulting from the crash. Sweeney was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on November 9th 2020 at 1000 hours in order to face the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: November 9th 2020 at 1000 Hours
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: None