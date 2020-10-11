St. Albans Barracks / Driving Under the Influence, Driving While License Suspended, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A204455

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: October 10th 2020 at 2149 Hours

STREET: Carter Hill Road

TOWN: Highgate

ACCUSED: Thomas Sweeney

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 10th 2020 at 2149 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a single vehicle crash on Carter Hill Road in the town of Highgate. Upon their arrival, Troopers discovered the operator in question had fled the scene. Sometime later, Troopers were able to locate and identify the operator in question as Thomas Sweeney. Investigation revealed the following; Sweeney had been operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license, that he had operated the motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, that he had left the scene of a crash resulting in property damage, and that he had violated a set of active conditions of release stating he may not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Sweeney was ultimately transported to the Northwest Medical Center by Missisquoi Valley Rescue to be treated for moderate injuries resulting from the crash. Sweeney was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on November 9th 2020 at 1000 hours in order to face the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: November 9th 2020 at 1000 Hours

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: None