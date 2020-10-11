Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 68 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,104 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton: Fifth Cir­cuit Grants Stay in Appeal to Secure Bal­lot Hand-Deliv­ery Locations

Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement after the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary stay, halting a district court order that purported to override Governor Greg Abbott’s proclamation regarding mail-in ballots and threatens election integrity:

“I commend the Fifth Circuit for temporarily staying the district court’s unlawful injunction while it considers our request for a full stay pending appeal. This ensures that the Governor’s Proclamation remains in effect.”

You just read:

AG Pax­ton: Fifth Cir­cuit Grants Stay in Appeal to Secure Bal­lot Hand-Deliv­ery Locations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.