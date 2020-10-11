AG Paxton: Fifth Circuit Grants Stay in Appeal to Secure Ballot Hand-Delivery Locations
Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement after the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary stay, halting a district court order that purported to override Governor Greg Abbott’s proclamation regarding mail-in ballots and threatens election integrity:
“I commend the Fifth Circuit for temporarily staying the district court’s unlawful injunction while it considers our request for a full stay pending appeal. This ensures that the Governor’s Proclamation remains in effect.”