Shaftsbury Barracks / Possession of Crack Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B303164
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: September 22, 2020 / 1728 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A, Arlington
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Derek Klick
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Shaftsbury Barracks initiated a traffic stop for multiple violations on
Route 7A in Arlington. During the traffic stop there was suspicion of drug
activity and consent to search the vehicle was granted. Upon completion of the
search, crack cocaine was found inside the vehicle. The operator, Derek Klick
was arrested for the possession of crack cocaine. Klick was transported to the
Shaftsbury Barracks and released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the
Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on November 2, 2020 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 2, 2020 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421