Shaftsbury Barracks / Possession of Crack Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B303164

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin                         

STATION: Shaftsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: September 22, 2020 / 1728 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A, Arlington

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Derek Klick                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Shaftsbury Barracks initiated a traffic stop for multiple violations on

Route 7A in Arlington. During the traffic stop there was suspicion of drug

activity and consent to search the vehicle was granted. Upon completion of the

search, crack cocaine was found inside the vehicle. The operator, Derek Klick

was arrested for the possession of crack cocaine. Klick was transported to the

Shaftsbury Barracks and released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the

Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on November 2, 2020 at 0815 hours.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 2, 2020 / 0815 hours           

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421

 

Shaftsbury Barracks / Possession of Crack Cocaine

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

