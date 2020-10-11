eZ-Xpo to host the World's 1st Virtual Food & Wine Trade Expo for Mendez & Co., Inc.

Virtual Exhibit Hall - Virtual Lobby Session Track Virtual Exhibit Hall - Virtual Lobby Session Track Virtual Auditorium

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in All-in-1 Virtual Collaborative Network, today announced eZ-Xpo is powering Mendez & Co., Inc. to launch the first edition of Food & Wine Virtual Trade Show on Monday, October 12 and Tuesday, October 13, 2020, to reinforce their leadership position in the food & beverage distribution in Puerto Rico.

eZ-Xpo will empower all global trade experts to showcase their latest innovative global products, services and solutions in a Virtual Exhibit Hall with Virtual Booth with live chat (both video and text) and live and on-demand presentation from Virtual Auditorium for the Puerto Rico local market. Attendees will have an opportunity to engage with live video chat with every exhibitor in the Virtual Booth.

“We are excited to partner with eZ-Xpo to launch the first Mendez Food & Wine Virtual Expo and Conference to reach all clients and opportunities in the Puerto Rico market that in presential scenario will be impossible. The eZ-Xpo - Virtual Trade Show technology helps us to thrive from COVID-19 to continue our mission to support our customers. It also provides a new game-changer framework for all to connect and collaborate virtually 24/7 with live and on-demand engagement for unlimited opportunities. ” says Jean Pierre Mujica, General Manager for Mendez & Co., Inc. Foodservice Division.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to partner with Mendez & Co., Inc. taking a global leadership role to host a Virtual Expo and Conference to provide all key stakeholders to help global trade. It also set up a new game-changer framework and opens unlimited opportunities to all stakeholders for ongoing collaboration every day," Matt Fok, CEO of eZ-XPO.

The Mendez Food & Wine Virtual Trade Expo will be joining the eZ-Xpo - Global Trade Expo Network as well as the eZ-Xpo - Virtual Food Business Network to connect all relevant strategic partners, suppliers, and customers across multiple Private Xpo Networks driving daily organic traffic and leads.

To register for the Mendez & Co. – Virtual Expo, please go to register at https://ezxpo.net/mendezfoodservice

Here is a shortlist of sponsors participating in this 1st Mendez Food & Wine Virtual Trade Expo:

• Garden Foods

• Butter Ball

• Bodegas Batasiolo

• Bodegas Faustino

• Clabber Girl

• Catena Zapata

• Hormel

• Viña Undurraga

• Monte Nevado

• La Catedral

• Luigi Vitelli

• Viña Tarapaca

• Grand Western

• Bodegas LAN

• Europastry

• Fantinel

About Mendez & Co., Inc.

Founded in 1912, Méndez & Co., Inc. is a family-owned & managed enterprise with over 100 years of experience and expertise in the Puerto Rican market. We are one of the leading companies in retail and foodservice distribution of groceries, meats, dairy, beer, wine, spirits, and household goods.

We provide our sales and distribution services to over 3,500 customers around the Island from our distribution centers located in Guaynabo, Añasco, and Ponce.

In order to continue to be a leading food and beverage enterprise, all of our efforts are centered around core beliefs that allow us to maintain a standard of excellence in our industry.

Get more information at https://www.mendezcopr.com



About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industries and industry leaders such as Wells Fargo, New York Life, MetaStock, Boeing, and Raytheon.

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

http://www.eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

