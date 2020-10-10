Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Files Emer­gency Appeal to Secure Bal­lot Hand-Deliv­ery Locations

Attorney General Ken Paxton today filed an emergency motion for stay pending appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to block an unlawful district court order that creates confusion on the eve of an election and threatens the integrity of the election. On October 1, Governor Abbott issued a proclamation allowing voters who are eligible to vote by mail to hand-deliver their marked ballots to a designated county office at any time over the course of several weeks leading up to Election Day. The proclamation enhances ballot security by requiring those eligible voters who choose to hand-deliver their ballots to go to a single early voting clerk’s office as publicly designated by a county’s early voting clerk. However, yesterday, a district court issued an injunction overriding Governor Abbott’s decision and requiring county officials to accept hand-delivery of mail-in ballots at any county annex or satellite office, not just a single designated office, even though these annexes and satellite offices have variable security measures and inconsistent practices to ensure the integrity of each ballot delivered.

“The district court’s order undermines our election security, disrupts the democratic process, and will only lead to voter confusion. It cannot stand,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Mail-in ballots are particularly vulnerable to fraud. Protections that ensure their security must be upheld and my office will continue to fight for safe, free and fair elections.”

Read a copy of the filing here.   

