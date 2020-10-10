I-15 Northbound Lane Restriction, Guardrail Repair October 13 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the outside travel lane along northbound Interstate 15 between Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard from 5 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., October 13, in North Las Vegas.

The temporary lane restriction is needed for guardrail repairs along the right shoulder of the Lamb Boulevard offramp.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.