Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 10 October 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,556,262) deaths (37,921), and recoveries (1,292,306) by region:
Central (58,597 cases; 1,094 deaths; 51,797 recoveries): Burundi (515; 1; 472), Cameroon (21,203; 423; 20,117), CAR (4,852; 62; 1,921), Chad (1,274; 90; 1,102), Congo (5,118; 90; 3,995), DRC (10,835; 276; 10,242), Equatorial Guinea (5,063; 83; 4,894), Gabon (8,815; 54; 8,164), Sao Tome & Principe (922; 15; 890)
Eastern (181,937; 3,467; 112,307): Comoros (495; 7; 475), Djibouti (5,423; 61; 5,355), Eritrea (405; 0; 364), Ethiopia (82,662; 1,271; 37,102), Kenya (40,620; 755; 31,876), Madagascar (16,676; 237; 15,975), Mauritius (395; 10; 358), Rwanda (4,890; 30; 3,555), Seychelles (148; 0; 144), Somalia (3,745; 99; 3,010), South Sudan (2,761; 54; 1,294), Sudan (13,670; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (9,538; 86; 5,857)
Northern (379,125; 11,835; 293,380): Algeria (52,647; 2,083; 37,067), Egypt (104,262; 6,029; 97,592), Libya (41,368; 621; 23,453), Mauritania (7,523; 161; 7,188), Morocco (146,398; 2,530; 123,022), Tunisia (26,899; 409; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (755,943; 18,872; 672,199): Angola (6,031; 212; 2,685), Botswana (3,219; 18; 834), Eswatini (5,644; 113; 5,254), Lesotho (1,800; 42; 926), Malawi (5,813; 180; 4,631), Mozambique (9,742; 69; 7,171), Namibia (11,829; 127; 9,778), South Africa (688,532; 17,547; 620,081), Zambia (15,339; 335; 14,365), Zimbabwe (7,994; 229; 6,474)
Western (180,660; 2,653; 162,623): Benin (2,411, 41; 1,973), Burkina Faso (2,254; 60; 1,516), Cape Verde (6,809; 73; 5,932), Côte d'Ivoire (20,036; 120; 19,696), Gambia (3,617; 117; 2,437), Ghana (46,987; 306; 46,378), Guinea (10,954; 68; 10,265), Guinea-Bissau (2,362; 39; 1,638), Liberia (1,360; 82; 1,245), Mali (3,248; 131; 2,514), Niger (1,201; 69; 1,123), Nigeria (59,992; 1,113; 51,614), Senegal (15,213; 313; 13,136), Sierra Leone (2,295; 72; 1,723), Togo (1,921; 49; 1,433)