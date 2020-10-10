Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
President Ramaphosa calls Joint Hybrid Sitting of Parliament to outline South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament Download logo

President Cyril Ramphosa has written to National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo about his intention to call a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.

The joint hybrid sitting, for 14.00 on Thursday 15 October, is to outline South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, the President says in his letter.

“We need to take extraordinary measures towards a speedy and sustainable economic recovery,” President Ramaphosa said.

The President can call a joint sitting in terms of Section 84(2)(d) of the Constitution, read together with Rule 7(1)(b) of the Joint Rules of Parliament.

With the scheduling of the joint sitting, the planned appearance by the President before the NCOP for response to oral questions on the same date will be rescheduled.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

