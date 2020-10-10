Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Huila: Court of Appeal for southern region unveiled

Lubango, ANGOLA, October 10 - A court of appeal was inaugurated on Friday in Lubango, southern Huila province, to ensure speedup of the judicial procedure in the fourth judicial region.,

The initiative is part of the integrated works of the infrastructure of Lubango city started in July 2019.

The infrastructure was inaugurated by the minister of State and head of civil affairs office to the president of republic, Adão de Almeida.

Lubango court of appeal will cover the southern region, comprising the provinces of Huíla, Namibe, Cunene and Cuando Cubango.

Lubango Court of appeal is the first to open, in a total of five infrastructure to be unveiled in country, with stress to the provinces of Luanda, Benguela, Uige and Lunda Sul.

In an initial phase the infrastructure will be secured by 13 judges, of the 24 planned.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony, Adão de Almeida considered the infrastructure one step toward the implementation of the National Development Plan (PDN).

 

“We have started to introduce a new body in our judicial organisation, aimed to reduce the direct appeal to the Supreme Court, as a second instance court, allowing greater speed, safety and confidence in judicial system”, stressed the official.

