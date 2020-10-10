Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Malcolm Simmons, Judicial Reform Expert Champions Rule of Law

Malcolm Simmons is a leading expert in judicial reform and is in demand by justice ministries around the World

LONDON, UK, October 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malcolm Simmons is an expert in justice reform and advises governments and senior judiciary from Europe to Asia on reform of the administration of justice. He continues to be one of the most sought-after experts in his field. His particular specialisation is digitization of courts.

Judge Malcolm Simmons served as an international judge from 2004 to 2017 hearing war crime and serious and organised crime cases. He presided in some of the most complex war crime and serious organised crime cases in Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kosovo during their troubled post-war periods. He served as President of EU International Judges from 2014 to 2017. He worked as an appellate court judge for more than ten years hearing appeals in war crime and serious organised crime cases and complex civil cases. He is particularly well-known for his judicial reform work. He has trained judges around the world for more than twenty years.

In 2017 Malcolm Simmons was awarded damages following false allegations of misconduct. It was falsely alleged Judge Simmons had lied in his CV, that he did not possess the necessary qualifications to be a judge and that he was under investigation for criminal offences. Those false allegations were part of an orchestrated political campaign to discredit him.

Since 2003 Malcolm Simmons has been a leading justice expert on the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office list of deployable civilian experts.

