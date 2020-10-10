Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B303317

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes                         

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: October 8th, 2020, at approximately

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunderland, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2) - 13 VSA 1044, Violation of Conditions of Release (x4) - 13 VSA 7559E

 

ACCUSED: Charlotte Jacobson                                              

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 8th, 2020, at approximately 2139 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, responded to a physical altercation at a residence in Sunderland, VT.  Investigation revealed that Charlotte punched a household member with a closed fist several times, and approached another household member with a raised closed fist twice, causing that family member to fear for their safety and strike Charlotte in self-defense.  Charlotte is court ordered to not abuse or harass either household member.  Charlotte also had consumed alcohol and refused to provide a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT), which is in violation of her conditions of release.  Charlotte was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks.  The Honorable Judge Corsones imposed conditions of release upon Charlotte and ordered her to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on October 9th, 2020, at 1230 hours.  Charlotte was remanded to the Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000.00 cash or surety. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 9th, 2020, at 1230 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $5,000.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

