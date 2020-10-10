Rong360 Jianpu Technology(NYSE:JT) Survey: Overseas Tourism is Still“Frozen”; Self-driving Tour Becomes Popular
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)BEIJING, 中国, October 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone who loves traveling has his/her own version of utopia, ranging from city surroundings and other provinces to overseas destinations. Deciding the destination is always of paramount importance to the planning of a holiday trip.
According to the survey, the ratio of respondents preferring a long journey has increased significantly to 67% from 51.22% in 2019; the ratio of respondents wishing to travel abroad dived to 2.95%, a significant decline over the previous year.
“The impact of the pandemic has not completely gone. Overseas destinations are now definitely out of the question. Border areas that the virus is likely to hit again are not an option either. So in this case I can only go somewhere around Beijing,” said Jia Zile. For this reason, his options were narrowed down to Inner Mongolia, Beidaihe or Qingdao.
In fact, according to the Notice of the General Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Promoting the Resumption of Work of Tourism Enterprises, outbound tourism will remain suspended. As the pandemic is still savaging the rest part of the world, it remains a pending issue as to when outbound tourism will return to the normal track.
Natural scenery is the determining factor in people’s choice of a destination, as reflected in the answers from 80% of the respondents; transportation comes second, as backed up by more than 70% of the respondents; more than half of the respondents were also concerned about the local policies for Covid-19 prevention and control.
As regards the means of travel during the National Day Holiday, the statistics published by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 2019 showed that 30.57% of tourists chose self-driving tours during the holiday. This figure may surge under the impact of the pandemic. According to our survey, 49.5% of the respondents chose self-driving this year, reflecting its overwhelming popularity.
Li Daiqiang was one of them, as he planned a self-driving journey with a friend. “I am still worried about crowded airports and train stations. Plus, for self-driving tours, you can work out a much more flexible schedule.”
