Domestic Assault/Violation of APO/Troy, Vermont
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
INCIDENT: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest
CASE #: 20A503925
TROOPER: B. Connor STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/9/2020
LOCATION (specific): Sanville Rd, Troy VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Michael Liberta AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police investigated a 911 call on Sanville Road in the town of Troy. Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that Michael Liberta shot a dog in front of family members and had violated an abuse prevention order. Liberta physically resisted being placed under arrest and was taken to the ER for treatment of minor injuries. No law enforcement sustained any injuries during the altercation. Liberta was lodged for lack of $5,000 cash or surety bond. Liberta is scheduled to appear in Orleans County Court on 10/12/2020 at 1300 hours.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881