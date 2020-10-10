Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Domestic Assault/Violation of APO/Troy, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest

 

CASE #: 20A503925

 

TROOPER: B. Connor                      STATION: Derby     CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/9/2020

 

LOCATION (specific): Sanville Rd, Troy VT

 

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Michael Liberta                                            AGE: 41

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Troy, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police investigated a 911 call on Sanville Road in the town of Troy.  Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that Michael Liberta shot a dog in front of family members and had violated an abuse prevention order.  Liberta physically resisted being placed under arrest and was taken to the ER for treatment of minor injuries.  No law enforcement sustained any injuries during the altercation.  Liberta was lodged for lack of $5,000 cash or surety bond.  Liberta is scheduled to appear in Orleans County Court on 10/12/2020 at 1300 hours.  

 

 

 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

