Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, Oct. 9, 2020

Department of Health: Two Deaths and 155 Additional Coronavirus Cases Reported Today Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 166 today with the deaths of two O‘ahu residents. One was a man 50-59 years old with underlying conditions who had been in the hospital. A woman, 80+ years-old also had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized at the time of her death.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Oct. 9, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 109 11,896++ Hawai‘i 45 911 Maui 0 378 Kaua‘i 0 59 Moloka‘i 0 19 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 1 37 Total Cases 155 13,300 Deaths 2 166

Hospitalization count as of 10/8/20 at 3:20 pm: 12-Hawai‘i, 1-Maui, 93-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i

++As a result of updated information, one case from O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

7-Day Averages

Daily New Cases (change from previous day) % Lab Positive (change from previous day Statewide 90 (-1) 2.5% (-0.1) O‘ahu 71 (-2) 3.1% (-0.1) Hawai‘i 18 (+1) 2.7% (-0.2) Kaua’i 0 (+0) 0.0% (+0.0) Maui 1 (+0) 0.3% (+0.0)

*Metrics reflect information updated as of noon the previous day. Case counts are calculated based on date of report. Percent positivity is calculated based on date of lab result.

Updated Lab Testing Information Earlier this week, the Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center replaced the laboratory testing table, included in this Daily News Digest, with the table above and the graphic below. The previous lab testing table did display numbers correctly, but this information was open to misinterpretation. The Disease Outbreak Control Division (DOCD) is constantly working to improve how data is reported to ensure accuracy and reduce the risk of misinterpretation.

The definitive source of data on testing for COVID-19 in Hawai‘i is the DOCD data dashboard. A downloadable CSV file is available at this site that includes the raw data on daily testing counts from which the DOH visualizations are derived.

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/#testing.

Understanding COVID-19 Data Following data on laboratory testing can help us understand if and when testing capacity might need to be increased, and whether results are being received soon enough to allow for effective pandemic response.

Percent Positivity (daily) The testing positivity rate is defined as the percentage of all new tests reported on a given day that are positive. Percent positivity is an important metric to track in combination with the number of new cases to help understand how the virus is spreading in the community. DOCD uses a rolling 7-day average to account for day-to-day variations in testing patterns and only include includes nucleic acid amplification tests which are the most accurate diagnostic tests available. Ideally, the percent positivity should be below 5%.

Testing Turnaround Time (weekly) Turnaround time is the length of time it takes from when a test is taken to when the results are received. When results are received within a day or two of testing, isolation and contact tracing are more effective because they can start before the infected individual spreads the disease.

Turnaround time is the length of time it takes from when a test is taken to when the results are received. When results are received within a day or two of testing, isolation and contact tracing are more effective because they can start before the infected individual spreads the disease. Daily News Digest Graphics Reflect the Previous Day’s Statistics Due to preparation and distribution deadlines the table and chart in the Daily News Digest reflects the previous days numbers. The DOCD website is updated daily for those wanting more information: https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/#testing.

Department of Public Safety: COVID-19 update for 10/9/20: Statewide testing at all facilities underway. PSD has been notified that one (1) Hawai‘i inmate at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first confirmed case for a Hawai‘i inmate at the facility. Three (3) other Hawai‘i inmates were tested and are awaiting test results. The remaining 117 Hawai‘i inmates in the housing pod were placed on a precautionary 14-day quarantine. Saguaro nursing staff are doing daily temperature checks and monitoring the inmates for symptoms. No other Hawai‘i inmates at Saguaro have tested positive for COVID.

PSD’s Health Care Division is working with DOH, the Hawai‘i National Guard and community partners, to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 at all correctional facilities statewide. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) received one (1) more negative staff result today and Halawa Correctional Facility received six (6) additional staff results, also negative.

The continuous DOH testing of OCCC inmates returned 3 test results today. One (1) inmate result was positive and two (2) were negative. There are no inmates hospitalized. The number of inmates who have recovered jumped gtom 343 to 357. Of the two (2) OCCC staff results received, one (1) was negative and one (1) was positive. The number of PSD staff who have recovered and returned to work increased to 99. Information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19 can be found at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

