Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 200 Block of 11th Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in the 200 block of 11th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 7:39 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence at the listed location. MPD officers responded and the suspect was apprehended.

 

On Thursday, October 8, 2020, 39 year-old Herbert Lee Hunt, Jr., of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

