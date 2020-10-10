Boost Sales this Retail Season with The Beginner’s Guide to Facebook Advertising

Crownsville, MD, US, 10/09/2020 / Story.KISSPR.com /

[Crownsville, MD, October 9th–] There’s no doubt about it, retail season is here. Amazon has announced their biggest sale of the year, Prime Day, will occur from October 13th – 14th. Target, another retail giant, has also announced they’ll be running massive sales on those very same days. Black Friday is right behind this… If your company is selling products, you need to be thinking about your marketing strategy. One of the biggest ways to reach people these days is through social media.

“With approximately 70% of the US adult population maintaining profiles on Facebook, many businesses – from B2B to B2C, from retailers to the services industry – should all be looking for ways to reach their target audience. For many, that’s through Facebook. Facebook Advertising can hold a world of possibilities for advertisers that go well beyond just “boosting” a post.” – Jessica Ainsworth, author of The Beginner’s Guide to Facebook Advertising

A Layer of COVID-19

At the onset of COVID-19, when the lock down first happened, businesses across the nation turned to advertising on Facebook. A particular restaurant was advertising for free local delivery on Jessica’s timeline. The only problem was that Jessica did not fit the description of their target audience as she lives several hours away. She had reached out to them to let them know they should consider closing their geographic radius to which they had been embarrassed to admit that they’d been targeting the entire United States. As I’m sure you can imagine, this resulted in a low Return on Investment (ROI) and really, a loss of money.

Realizing that there were many businesses out there who had no idea how to effectively use Facebook Advertising, Jessica set out to do her part to provide a beginner’s guide with clear, step-by-step instructions to help business owners stay afloat during turbulent times.

While it took some time to get the book written and released, The Beginner’s Guide to Facebook Advertising was released on Amazon in mid-September and stayed on the #1 New Release list for several categories for the entire first month.

“This is THE BOOK for you if you, like me, were clueless about Facebook ads! I knew I wanted to use Facebook ads but had no idea where to start. I love how this book not only walks you through everything you need to know about Facebook ads but also has great information which any entrepreneur can benefit from like really drilling into your target audience and how to identify them and use Facebook ads to target that audience – as well as differences between a Facebook page and group. The information is laid out simply but with all the right detail. I highly recommend this book!” – Amazon Customer

A Guide for Beginners

True to the name, this book is a book for beginners. Advertising on Facebook is so much more than just boosting a post. Don’t lose out on sales from “abandoned cart” customers! Capture potential customers who visit your website but don’t complete the sale in your spider web with a Facebook Pixel and remarket to them in the coming days. Conduct lead generation campaigns on Facebook by having people fill out a form with their contact information. Imagine your sales team’s delight when you present them with a list of qualified sales leads.

This book will provide a basic understanding of the capabilities and walks you through how to create impactful ads on Facebook. Take your marketing strategy to the next level and expand your reach into new possibilities.

Jessica Ainsworth, Founder of the digital marketing agency Pendragon Consulting, LLC, has years of experience on helping businesses expand their reach into new pools of potential customers. She has a strong background in research and analytics and has turned that into a passion for marketing. Through easy-to-follow tips, The Beginner’s Guide to Facebook advertising will teach you all you need to know in order to run successful ads on this powerful platform.

In this book, you’ll discover: •What Facebook Advertising is •Why you should be advertising your business on Facebook •How to advertise on Facebook •And more!

Get Your Copy Today

With over 20 five-star reviews, The Beginner’s Guide to Facebook Advertising: How to Create Effective Ads, Generate Leads and Increase Your ROI is available now at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

“This book is EXACTLY what I needed to competently enter into the complex world of Facebook advertising. It took me by the hand and showed me how to advertise our business on Facebook effectively. The step by step process presented in this book saved us tons of money that we would have wasted on trial and error. Some books just get it right and this is one of them. Highly recommend.” – Elizabeth, Amazon Review

With a passion for helping others, Jessica is also releasing her next book The Beginner’s Guide to Content Marketing on Sunday, October 11th (Amazon and Barnes and Noble) and has started her own podcast called The Beginner’s Guide to Marketing (available on Anchor.FM, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more).

